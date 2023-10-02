LSU star and TikTok sensation Olivia Dunne turned the magical number 21 on October 1st to much fanfare and craze, but it was sister Julz who secretly stole the show with her cheeky remark.

"Do your thang 21!🥂 #21" - Source, @livvydunne, Instagram.

Dunne uploaded a series of photos onto her socials, giving fans and others a glimpse of her special day.

While her comments section was flooded with love from all corners, Julz cheekily demanded that her little sister give her ID back considering she's turned the legal age now. Yes, Livvy won't have to worry about entering some of LSU's finest bars with her ID card that going to spell 21 out loud and clear!

While we're not entirely sure if she's ever had a problem getting into a bar up until now, we can confirm that she's not going to have any sort of trouble henceforth.

Amongst the others to chime in with their love included star American alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn. Vonn dropped Livvy a "happy birthday" coupled with a heart emoji.

Dunne also received a wish from fellow LSU senior teammate, Elena Arenas. “Happy Birthday!!! to my bffl @livvydunne,” Arenas posted on Dunne's picture.

For those of you who don't know, it was Arenas and boyfriend Garrett Edwards who reportedly played an important role in bringing together Dunne and Pittsburgh Pirates prospect Paul Skenes.

Savannah Schoenherr, another LSU teammate, also wished Dunne on her special day. "STUNNIN" she commented. Overtime star Megan Patricia was another big name to drop in a wish.

Source - @livvydunne, Instagram.

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes confirmed they are dating earlier this year

Olivia Dunne and Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes were rumored to be in a relationship for quite some time before the latter confirmed all of them to be true in August earlier this year.

“Just a small-world type of thing,” Skenes was quoted saying about of their relationship.

The couple were introduced to each other by Skenes' best friend. The friend was incidentally dating Elena Arenas, Olivia Dunne’s roommate and gymnastics teammate at LSU.

The couple has since gone on to feature in each other's social media with the latest of both of them photographed at a Tigers soccer match. The former LSU athlete, Skenes posted the image to his Instagram captioned "Back in the boot!" with Dunne replying to it with a my coupled with a yellow heart.