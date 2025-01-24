"Jurickson Profar hits the ball as hard as an Austin Riley now" - Braves analyst gives verdict on Atlanta's $42,000,000 acquisition

The Atlanta Braves have secured the services of Jurickson Profar by signing the All-Star to a three-year, $42 million contract on Wednesday. Despite being in the MLB for over a decade, the switch-hitting outfielder enjoyed his best season in the major leagues with the San Diego Padres last year after he was released by the Colorado Rockies at the end of the 2023 season.

MLB analyst Stephen Tolbert believes it was a good move from the Atlanta Braves to sign Jurickson Profar, as he has considerably improved his power at the plate and is able to hit the ball nearly as hard as their third baseman, Austin Riley. He feels the bat-to-ball skills make the switch-hitter a natural fit for the preferences of Braves Alex Anthopoulos, while he also fills a hole defensively in their outfield.

Stephen Tolbert is co-host of the Hammers Territory podcast. He gave his reactions to Jurickson Profar joining the Atlanta Braves during the show on Thursday.

"He went to San Diego and immediately changed his swing. He went to work with Fernando Tatis's father, who's a hitting coach, and he changed his swing. He altered a lot of what he does at the plate. He increased his exit velocity by 5 mph from 2023 to 2024, which is basically unheard of," Tolbert said. "And it completely changed his profile. Completely changed his outlook."

"He hits the ball on average about as hard as Austin Riley does now," Tolbert continued. "He changed his swing, changed his mechanics. His bat-to-ball profile is so much better now, and this is what Alex [Anthopoulos] looks for. We know this. He cares about bat-to-ball profiles.

"San Diego is not a good hitter's park, by the way. He produced those results in a really tough place to hit," he added. "I like the move. I think it's good for the offense, and they needed another outfielder."

Jurickson Profar batted .280/.380/.459 with 24 home runs and 85 RBIs for the Padres last season.

The Braves were not the only team willing to give Jurickson Profar this contract: Stephen Tolbert

Jurickson Profar played his first All-Star game after more than a decade in the MLB (Image Source: Imagn)

Stephen Tolbert is certain that the 2024 campaign is not going to be a one-season wonder from Jurickson Profar, and he completely merits the three-year, $42 million deal with the Atlanta Braves. He also stated that the Braves were not the only team vying for the journey outfielder, although they did not really have to overpay to acquire him.

"There is actual data behind the results," Tolbert said. "If it was just the results, I'd be pretty nervous about this. But because there is real raw data behind what he did last and there's real change, it's just so much easier to believe it. So much easier to bet on it.

"The Braves were not the only team willing to give Profar this contract; I guarantee you that. This was right around his projection. It's not like the Braves blew it out of the water," he added. "The actual data behind it is what gives me confidence in this move. If that wasn't there, I'd have a very different tone about giving this guy $42 million. I think it's real."

Profar was selected for his maiden All-Star Game last year, while he also won a Silver Slugger at the end of the season and finished in 14th place in the MVP voting.

