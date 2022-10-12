"Just cause love" - Vanessa Hudgens posted a PDA-packed picture with her boyfriend Cole Tucker on Instagram, Reno Aces' shortstop reacts

MLB star Cole Tucker’s actress girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens posted a cute selfie picture with Tucker and he did nothing but shower his love for Hudgens in the comments section.

Taking to Instagram, the “High School Musical” actress posted an adorable black and white snap that caught Tucker’s attention. The Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop and outfielder dropped a loving comment and wrote: “ily” (I love you).

"Just cause❤️✨🥰" – Vanessa Hudgens

Hudgens and Tucker’s social media exchange of affection is well known. Hudgens continues to post pictures with Tucker on social media.

Here’s a cute selfie where Hudgens can be seen pouting while Tucker looks handsome in a floral hat.

"♥️♥️♥️ "- Vanessa Hudgens

The two reportedly started dating in 2020.

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker met during a Zoom mediation session

Hudgens and Tucker met on a Zoom call, Hudgens told ET and started dating in the latter half of 2020.

“Me and Cole met on a Zoom meditation group. Very random, yes. Zoom, you’ve got to love it." - Vannesa Hudgens

Two months prior, during an MLB Spring Training session, Tucker announced their relationship to a group of media.

“I got a girlfriend and she’s cool. She’s awesome. I love her.” – Cole Tucker

Hudgens frequently shares adorable Instagram pictures of Tucker. By posting lovely pictures on social media on Valentine's Day in 2021, the couple made their relationship official.

"It’s you, it’s me, it’s us. @cotuck ❤️💋🤟🏽" – Vanessa Hudgens

The two first fuelled romance rumors when they were photographed holding hands in November 2020, less than a year after Hudgens ended her relationship with longtime boyfriend Austin Butler.

The two have frequently been seen together. Tucker accompanied Vanessa to the premiere of her brand-new musical movie, "Tick Tick...Boom!" in November 2021. It was their first time walking the red carpet together.

“❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️” - Cole Tucker

A cute post by Tucker on Valentine’s Day.

"Happy V Day 🐨" – Cole Tucker

Hudgens went on to star in movies including "Bandslam" (2009), "Beastly" (2011), "Sucker Punch" (2011), "Journey 2: The Mysterious Island" (2012), "Spring Breakers" (2012), and many others after being well-known for the "High School Musical" series.

Baseball shortstop and outfielder Tucker plays for the Arizona Diamondbacks. He played with the Pittsburgh Pirates from 2019 to 2022, making his MLB debut with them.

