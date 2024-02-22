"Just give them the World Series trophy today" - Dodgers frustrate MLB fans with eight-run blitzkrieg in Spring Training opener vs. Padres

The Los Angeles Dodgers will enter the 2024 campaign with arguably more pressure than any other team. If their first Spring Training is any indication of how they will do this season, the club should be in store for a successful year.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres kicked off the 2024 Spring Training schedule and the boys in blue have set the world on fire. In the first inning of the game, Los Angeles posted an unfathomable eight runs, taking a commanding lead over their in-state rivals.

This offseason has arguably belonged to Los Angeles and things could not have gotten off to a better start. The reigning NL West champions put on a show early in the first game of Spring Training. The eight-run inning has sent social media into a frenzy, with the onslaught early in the game frustrating fans of every team across the MLB.

After Los Angeles signed the likes of Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Teoscar Hernandez, many fans across the league felt that 2024 would belong to the Dodgers. This first inning of Spring Training action has only left those fans more frustrated than ever, with some even requesting that the league just presents them with the World Series title right now.

Other more aggressive fans have taken to social media to insist that the league just shut Los Angeles down. While this first game is ultimately meaningless in the guest for the World Series, fans cannot help but be impressed by the team's first-inning following the hype placed on them all offseason.

The Los Angeles Dodgers thrashing has also led to fans mocking the San Diego Padres

While social media is ablaze with many baseball fans losing their minds over Los Angeles' output, they could not help but take shots at the San Diego Padres. The eight-run inning has led many to joke about how the Friars are already in mid-season form, with the team forced to use three pitchers in the first inning of Spring Training.

It will be interesting to see how Shohei Ohtani and Los Angeles will do this upcoming season, however, their first Spring Training performance has many believing the sky is the limit.

