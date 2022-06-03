"Just ran into Red Sox manager Alex Cora, who was proudly wearing a Celtics hat" - Boston Red Sox skipper spotted wearing a Boston Celtics hat ahead of the NBA Finals Game 1

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora was just seen walking outside in San Francisco in a Boston Celtics hat, ahead of game one of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Celtics.

Nicole Yang @nicolecyang Just ran into Red Sox manager Alex Cora, who was proudly wearing a Celtics hat, while walking through San Francisco. Sox play the A’s Friday and Saturday, so quite the four-day stretch happening here. Just ran into Red Sox manager Alex Cora, who was proudly wearing a Celtics hat, while walking through San Francisco. Sox play the A’s Friday and Saturday, so quite the four-day stretch happening here.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora is in San Francisco because the Red Sox are scheduled to play the Oakland Athletics this weekend.

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora's connection with the Boston Celtics

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora seen with former Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens

Alex Cora has been managing the Red Sox for quite some time, even being at the helm of the 2018 team that saw a magical World Series title over the Los Angeles Dodgers. However, as a player, Cora spent parts of four seasons in Boston, even winning a World Series there as a player in 2007, while playing alongside David Ortiz and Manny Ramirez.

This explains his close connection to the city of Boston and Boston sports in general. Over his time as both a player and coach in the city of Boston, Alex Cora has developed close connections with the Boston Celtics coaching staff, including former Celtics coach Brad Stevens and current coach Ime Udoka.

Cora even made plans to see the two coaches shortly after the Boston Celtics defeated the Miami Heat in game seven of the Western Conference Finals, thus sending the Celtics to the Finals to play the Warriors.

theathletic.com/3315810/2022/0… The Red Sox have a series in Oakland this weekend. Alex Cora texted Ime Udoka and Brad Stevens last night “See you in San Francisco.” The Red Sox have a series in Oakland this weekend. Alex Cora texted Ime Udoka and Brad Stevens last night “See you in San Francisco.”theathletic.com/3315810/2022/0…

Maybe Alex Cora was seeking some coaching advice as the Celtics are much more successful when compared to the Red Sox as of late.

It is cool to see that both Boston baseball and basketball are playing in the same area during the same time. However, the Boston Celtics games are, by far, more meaningful as both the Red Sox and the Athletics are mediocre this year. Also, he better be careful wearing that Celtics hat in the middle of San Francisco; the Golden State fans might go insane if they see the Red Sox manager wearing a Celtics hat!

