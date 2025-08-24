  • home icon
Justin Turner pens heartfelt congratulatory note as Pete Crow-Armstrong snaps slump in Cubs' 3-2 win

By Raghav Mehta
Published Aug 24, 2025 00:52 GMT
Justin Turner (L), Pete Crow-Armstrong (R) (Images from - Getty)
Justin Turner (L), Pete Crow-Armstrong (R) (Images from - Getty)

Pete Crow-Armstrong earned a maiden All-Star selection after a strong first half of the season. However, the Chicago Cubs outfielder has struggled for consistency since the All-Star game in July.

The 23-year-old managed only seven hits and two RBIs in the eight games he featured in before the Cubs headed to Anaheim for their series against the LA Angels this week.

He finally snapped his slump in the series opener at Angel Stadium on Friday, scoring the game-winning run by going yard in the top of the ninth inning.

Veteran Justin Turner penned a heartfelt congratulatory note for the Cubs All-Star in his Instagram story.

"Big swing @petecrowarmstrong 💪🏼💪🏼 This game can really test you and take to the point of frustration beyond what you ever thought possible. And then it can give you such a grand moment that it almost brings you to tears of joy. #TrustTheProcess #StayTheCourse #BaseballIsPoetry" Justin Turner posted.
Screenshot of Justin Turner's Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/@redturn2 IG Stories)
Screenshot of Justin Turner's Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/@redturn2 IG Stories)

Alongside Pete Crow-Armstrong, Kyle Tucker also snapped his long home run drought in Friday's win at Angel Stadium

All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker also went deep in Friday's win in Anaheim, snapping a frustrating slump at Angel Stadium.

Kyle Tucker has cooled off considerably in the second half of the season. After hitting a solo home run to open the scoring on Friday, Tucker ended a 25-game home run drought, the second-longest of his career.

With Pete Crow-Armstrong and Kyle Tucker having ended their slumps, Cubs fans will be hoping the pair, who are two of their team's most influential players, can get back to their best in time for the playoffs.

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
