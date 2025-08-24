Justin Turner pens heartfelt congratulatory note as Pete Crow-Armstrong snaps slump in Cubs' 3-2 win

Pete Crow-Armstrong earned a maiden All-Star selection after a strong first half of the season. However, the Chicago Cubs outfielder has struggled for consistency since the All-Star game in July.The 23-year-old managed only seven hits and two RBIs in the eight games he featured in before the Cubs headed to Anaheim for their series against the LA Angels this week. He finally snapped his slump in the series opener at Angel Stadium on Friday, scoring the game-winning run by going yard in the top of the ninth inning.Veteran Justin Turner penned a heartfelt congratulatory note for the Cubs All-Star in his Instagram story.&quot;Big swing @petecrowarmstrong 💪🏼💪🏼 This game can really test you and take to the point of frustration beyond what you ever thought possible. And then it can give you such a grand moment that it almost brings you to tears of joy. #TrustTheProcess #StayTheCourse #BaseballIsPoetry&quot; Justin Turner posted.Screenshot of Justin Turner's Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/@redturn2 IG Stories)Alongside Pete Crow-Armstrong, Kyle Tucker also snapped his long home run drought in Friday's win at Angel StadiumAll-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker also went deep in Friday's win in Anaheim, snapping a frustrating slump at Angel Stadium.Kyle Tucker has cooled off considerably in the second half of the season. After hitting a solo home run to open the scoring on Friday, Tucker ended a 25-game home run drought, the second-longest of his career. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWith Pete Crow-Armstrong and Kyle Tucker having ended their slumps, Cubs fans will be hoping the pair, who are two of their team's most influential players, can get back to their best in time for the playoffs.