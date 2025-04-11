Justin Verlander acknowledged by Giants pitcher as 1 of 4 standout clubhouse leaders

Having made his big league debut all the way back in 2005, starting pitcher Justin Verlander has enjoyed an extremely decorated stint in the major leagues. Over the course of his career, the ace has earned nine All-Star selections, an AL MVP award, three AL Cy Young awards and won two World Series trophies, among numerous other honors.

Having entered free agency after two seasons with the Houston Astros, Verlander was signed by the San Francisco Giants in January of 2025. The veteran reportedly agreed to a one-year, $15 million deal with the NL West outfit.

Speaking about the kind of leadership qualities Verlander exudes, 29-year-old teammate Ryan Walker talked about how the 42-year-old was already one of the leaders of the Giants' clubhouse, alongside three other key players.

"Willy Adames is a big one for sure. Willy every single day, it doesn't matter how he's doing, he's always going to bring energy, he's always going to pump everybody up. It doesn't matter, he just has so much fun playing the game, being a leader and keeping the guys going. Matt Chapman is an awesome leader. Justin Verlander is an awesome leader. And, Webby (Logan Webb) [too]." Walker said, via MLB Network Radio on Thursday

"We actually got a really good group of 4-5 guys who really keep the [rest of] the guys in check, in terms of just making sure spirits are up no matter what. They're great at reminding like 'so what if we're down 5? we got this.' Those guys are really what's turning this team around." Walker added

Giants POBO talks about Justin Verlander's acquisition, backs the ace to be an asset to the team

When the Giants acquired 42-year-old Justin Verlander in the offseason, there was plenty of concern about the kind of performances that the veteran would be able to put in on a consistent basis. Despite his undoubted quality, Verlander is not getting any younger and has been pitching at the big league level for almost two decades now, putting his body under extreme stress.

Talking about the acquisition, San Francsisco Giants President of Baseball Operations Buster Posey talked about how he felt Verlander still had plenty to offer.

"Early on in the conversations, I was just listening to his voice. I was trying to get a feel for his tone to understand if there was truly motivation. And it was apparent early on to me that there was," Posey said via "The Show" on Tuesday. "Now you mentioned (his age) is 42. There is definitely some risk, and the toll that he has taken on his body throughout his career.

"He (Justin Verlander) told me he was in a good place," Posey added. "Unsurprisingly, his work ethic is off the charts. You don't have a career like his without an outstanding work ethic. We're thrilled to have him. You talk to Justin, and I think he's going to play as long as he can, and right now there are no signs of slowing down. So, we're thrilled to have him on the staff."

As the Giants aim to get back into the postseason for the first time since 2021, fans will be hoping Justin Verlander can in fact continue to perform to the best of his abilities.

