"Family Day 2022!" - Kansas City Royals Zack Greinke and wife Emily Greinke share a family moment from the Kauffman Stadium

The Kansas City Royals veteran Zack Greinke united with his wife Emily and kids to celebrate Family Day at Kauffman Stadium.

Emily Greinke shared a photo on Instagram enjoying quality time with the entire family as they all donned Royals jerseys for a wholesome moment. Her caption read:

"Family Day 2022! Quite easily one of the best days for these little ball players who spend more time in the clubhouse than at home lately 💙 love my crew!"

Greinke’s wife Emily keeps fans updated on Instagram by sharing lovely pictures of herself, Zack, and their sons. The couple began dating while attending Apopka High School in Florida. Emily performed as a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader and was selected Miss Daytona Beach USA in 2008.

The Greinkes tied the knot in November 2009. In 2015, the couple welcomed their first child, Bode. Two years later, Emily gave birth to their second child Griffin. They had their third son Jordy in November 2021.

At 38, Greinke continues his journey with the Royals, returning this season to the team that drafted him. After ending his first stint with Kansas City in 2010, Greinke went on to play for the Milwaukee Brewers, Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Houston Astros.

Royals decide to retain Zack Greinke ahead of MLB trade deadline

In 17 starts this season, Greinke is 3-6 with a 4.41 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, and 50 strikeouts over 87.2 innings pitched. The six-time All-Star has dropped off in recent seasons, but he is a two-time ERA champion and he won the American League Cy Young Award with the Royals in 2009.

Greinke during the game between the Minnesota Twins and the Royals. The Twins defeated the Royals 4-0.

The veteran began his MLB career in Kansas City in 2004 staying with the club for seven years before moving to other franchises. Currently, Zack Greinke and the Royals are 13.5 games out in the American League Central and have one of the worst records in the league (57-86).

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Future Hall of Famer Zack Greinke probably could help someone but the Royals have decided not to deal him. He stays in KC. Future Hall of Famer Zack Greinke probably could help someone but the Royals have decided not to deal him. He stays in KC.

"Future Hall of Famer Zack Greinke probably could help someone but the Royals have decided not to deal him. He stays in KC." - Jon Heyman

As the trade deadline approached, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that while Greinke "probably could help someone," the Royals chose to keep him with the team. At this point in his career, Zack Greinke is a rotation-starter, but his accomplishments over the years still make him a key asset. He will surely be in Hall of Fame contention once he calls it quits on a glorious career.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt