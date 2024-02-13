Kenley Jansen trade rumors: MLB insider feels veteran closer not getting traded before opening day

Per MLB insider Ken Rosenthal, Boston Red Sox veteran reliever Kenley Jansen looks highly unlikely to get traded before the trade deadline this offseason.

Jansen has been the subject of trade rumors, with a trio of National League teams (the LA Dodgers, SD Padres, and Phillies) interested in signing him a week ago. But an imminent trade deal seems improbable before the opening day of the 2024 MLB season.

MLB Insider and sportswriter Rosenthal said about Jansen on Fair Territory:

“I don’t see it happening necessarily at this point.”

The 36-year-old veteran is an experienced campaigner in the big leagues. He has spent 13 seasons with the top two NL league teams, the LA Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves. Most of his playing time was with LA, spending 12 seasons with the mighty Dodgers, before moving to Atlanta for one season.

While the Dodgers and the Padres have stacked bullpens heading into the 2024 season, the Phillies could benefit by signing a true closer. That would give them an edge over their rival Atlanta Braves in the NL East.

Kenley Jansen is in his final year of contract with the Red Sox. Considering his age, Boston is unlikely to receive a top prospect for the veteran, so trading him could benefit the team if they can lure some decent closers before opening day.

At the moment, the hypothetical trade option with the Phillies seems futile, even though the Red Sox are on a mission to cut down on their payroll while gambling on revamping their roster in the long run.

Kenley Jansen etches his name into the history books

Veteran of the Netherlands national team, Kenley Jansen celebrated his 400th career save in MLB on May 10, 2023, when the Boston Red Sox beat the Atlanta Braves 5-2.

Jansen took the mound in the ninth inning and made an amazing set of pitches to dismiss the Braves hitters in a Boston win, becoming the seventh player to join the 400 saves club.

Mariano Rivera (652), Trevor Hoffman (601), Lee Smith (478), Francisco Rodriguez (437), John Franco (424) and Billy Wagner (422) are the other six pitchers.

The Los Angeles Dodgers won the 2020 World Series, thanks to Kenley Jansen. Apart from winning Reliever of the Year in 2016 and 2017, he was chosen for three All-Star Games and led the National League in saves for the Dodgers (2017) and Atlanta Braves (2022).

In 2023, he signed with the Red Sox as a free agent. It looks like he will stay at Fenway Park for one more season before hitting MLB free agency yet again.

