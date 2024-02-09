Kenley Jansen Trade Update: 3 teams that could deal for star reliever amid major interest, per insiders

The Boston Red Sox are reportedly ready to let go of Kenley Jansen and seek trade avenues for the All-Star closer. Recently, insider Jon Morosi talked about Jansen on the MLB Network and disclosed that the Red Sox are listening to offload the closer's salary off their payroll:

"Kenley Jansen reportedly is available. And I checked around in the industry in the last couple days to try to figure out just how real this story is and I was told the Red Sox are, in fact, listening on Jansen," Morosi said.

According to The New York Post's Jon Heyman, the LA Dodgers and the San Diego Padres are potential trade destinations for the closer. On the other hand, Jon Morosi thinks the Philadelphia Phillies are an additional interested party in the closer's services:

"I would also mention one more team that's been somewhat quiet this offseason – the Phillies. The Phillies, of course, they brought back (Aaron) Nola, but for the most part, they have not really addressed the main reason why it was the Diamondbacks, and not themselves, who advanced to the World Series last year, and that's their bullpen," Morosi said.

Why do the Red Sox want to trade Kenley Jansen?

Morosi reported that the Red Sox want to trade Kenley Jansen either for a big free agent acquisition or to acquire multiple pitching assets to replenish their depth:

"If you trade him, it's not just to trade him. It's because either A, Craig Breslow trying to bring in multiples of pitching back to replenish the depth of the Red Sox, or that by clearing some of Jansen's salary, that they could potentially free up enough money to then make a play for one of the available free agents," Morosi said on MLB Network.

Dodgers' interest in Jansen is understandable, as the closer spent his first 12 seasons at Dodger Stadium. Since making his debut in 2010, the four-time All-Star has made 420 saves, which puts him seventh overall in saves.

Moreover, Jansen is coming off an All-Star season in 2023, but he pitched for 3-6 with an ERA of 3.63, 52 strikeouts and 28 saves. It remains to be seen if he will reconnect with the Dodgers in the coming weeks.

