Veteran hurler Kenta Maeda has reportedly signed a two-year, $24 million deal with the Detroit Tigers. As per the Detroit Free Press, the deal is pending a physical exam, which is scheduled for Monday.

Maeda signed with the LA Dodgers in 2016. In his seven-year MLB career, he has pitched for the Dodgers and Minnesota Twins.

The deal has left Detroit fans happy, and many seem to have taken a liking to this deal by the Tigers, whose pitching has been woeful in recent years.

"Detroit is gonna be a menace," one fan posted

"As a Tigers fan this is awesome!," another fan shared.

Here are a few other fan reactions:

One fan claimed Kenta Maeda's signing might attract other Japanese phenoms like Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. This assumption might be based on reports of Yamamoto preferring to sign for a team that has other Japanese players in the roster.

The Tigers, however, haven't strongly been linked with a move for either of these free agents. However, in the near future, they can entice other talents from Japan.

Kenta Maeda's MLB career

The 35-year-old signed an eight-year, $25 million deal with the Dodgers, including $10 million in incentives every year. In his debut season, he went 16-11, posting a 3.48 ERA across 32 team-high starts.

The Dodgers traded Maeda and Jar Camargo along with cash considerations to the Minnesota Twins on February 10, 2020. Brusdar Graterol, Luke Raley, and the 67th overall selection in the 2020 MLB draft were the players traded in exchange.

His best season came in 2020 when he finished runner-up in AL CY Young voting behind Shane Beiber. He posted an ERA of 2.70, going 6-1 and led the majors in WHIP (0.750).

However, in the last couple of seasons, the injuries have forced Maeda to stay away from the mound. He missed the entire 2022 season to recover from Tommy John surgery.

Kenta Maeda pitched in 21 games in 2023, going 6-8 with a 4.23 ERA and 117 strikeouts.

