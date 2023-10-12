Blue Jays’ Kevin Gausman has expressed concerns about player privacy in team clubhouses. This comes in the aftermath of a leaked comment from Atlanta Braves’ Orlando Arcia on Philadelphia Phillies’ Bryce Harper.

The Phillies lost Game 2 of the NLDS against the Braves in a disappointing affair. They blew a 4-0 lead, and Bryce Harper’s base-running error, which ended the game, was at the forefront of it.

Harper’s mistake was evidently the topic of discussion in the Braves’ clubhouse, leading to comments from Arcia, who reportedly said:

"Atta-boy, Harper."

Arcia later clarified that this remark was made within the confines of his team’s clubhouse and was not meant for public ears.

Toronto Blue Jays’ pitcher Kevin Gausman took to X (formerly Twitter) to weigh in on the ongoing drama. He highlighted broader concerns about the sanctity of player conversations in team spaces.

"It’s ridiculous us players have to watch what we say in OUR clubhouse."

He elaborated further, directing his comments at journalists. He said:

"All I’m saying is that you should not be allowed to quote a player or say you heard something like this in a clubhouse when you- the reporter- are not talking to that player."

Tensions rise in exciting Phillies vs. Braves NLDS clash

The Atlanta Braves find themselves on the back foot in the NLDS. Trailing 2-1 in this best-of-five battle, the Braves are now in a precarious position.

To stay alive in the series, Atlanta is counting on ace Spencer Strider to take the mound in Game 4 and deliver.

Riding on a stellar performance, the Phillies defeated the Braves with a convincing scoreline of 10-2 in Game 3. This wasn’t just any victory for Philadelphia; it was a statement game.

In what can only be described as an apparent response to Orlando Arcia’s earlier comments, Bryce Harper put on a display for the ages. He hit two monumental home runs, contributing to the team’s dominant win.

Further, after each towering homer, as he made his rounds, Harper also made sure to lock eyes with Arcia.