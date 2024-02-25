Kike Hernandez Rumors: Former Dodgers star chased by division rivals amid interest from 4 teams, per report

There are some top players available in the free agent market, including Kike Hernandez, who is on the radar of several teams aiming for the World Series for the upcoming season. MLB teams are looking to improve their rosters with spring training in full swing.

According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, Hernandez is likely to sign with a team soon, most likely in the next 1-2 days. The star utility player doesn’t need to find a team to join, as he's already been pursued by four teams and is deciding which one to join.

As reported by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the former Dodgers star is deciding on whether he wants to go to the Los Angeles Angels, Minnesota Twins, San Diego Padres, or the San Francisco Giants.

The 32-year-old is coming off a challenging 2023 season filled with surgery and poor performances. Kike Hernandez had his double hernia surgery on Oct. 24, which helps explain his decline in performance.

At the start of the season, he didn’t perform well with the Boston Red Sox and was eventually traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers, ending the season with a combined stats of .237/.289/.357.

Kike Hernandez was also with the Dodgers during their 2020 World Series win, where he played a key role in the franchise’s first world championship win since 1988.

Kike Hernandez’s former Dodgers teammate JD Martinez declined Giants offer

Another former Dodgers player, J.D. Martinez, was pursued and was even given an offer by the Giants. According to Jon Heyman of the NY Post, the star DH declined their offer, as he ‘didn’t want to go there’.

Heyman also said that the Texas Rangers have the ‘potential fit’ for Martinez. The previous speculations about the 36-year-old return to the Dodgers were ended when the team signed Shohei Ohtani.

Ohtani’s presence has filled the spots that could potentially be filled by Martinez, leaving no place for him in the team.

