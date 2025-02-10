Kike Hernandez's sister Loren sends 4-word message after the 2x World Series champion re-signs with Los Angeles Dodgers; his wife Mariana reacts

The Los Angeles Dodgers have reportedly reached an agreement with Kike Hernandez to bring the utility infielder back to the team on a one-year contract. Hernandez was an integral part of the Dodgers, especially in the postseason, and claimed his second World Series title with the franchise.

Kike Hernandez's sister, Loren, shared an update on her Instagram account to celebrate her brother signing a new deal to return to the Los Angeles Dodgers. His wife Mariana also posted her response to the news.

The Dodgers have not yet officially confirmed the signing, but Kike Hernandez indicated his return to the team with an update through his Instagram handle. The veteran infielder shared a short montage containing some highlights from the Dodgers postseason along with an image of his World Series ring from 2020.

"Walking through the open door," Hernandez wrote.

His sister, Lorena Hernandez, reacted with an upload on her Instagram story.

"Does this one count?" she posted in her four-word response along with the picture of Hernandez displaying his World Series ring.

Meanwhile, his wife, Mariana Vicente, reacted to the photograph with a sunglass wearing smiley.

With his latest contract, Hernandez is set to continue his second spell with the Dodgers. He initially joined the team in 2015 and spent six years in his first tenure before leaving as a free agent after winning the 2020 World Series. He was traded back to the team by the Boston Red Sox in the middle of the 2023 season.

Dodgers teammate Miguel Rojas welcomes back Kike Hernandez on social media

Miguel Rojas and Kike Hernandez fielding a ground ball for the Dodgers (Image Source: IMAGN)

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Miguel Rojas was delighted to learn that Kike Hernandez has returned to the team for the 2025 season. Rojas shared a short message on Instagram to welcome Hernandez back to the Dodgers clubhouse along with a photograph of the pair.

Mi hermano is back," Rojas posted on Instagram story.

Miguel Rojas enjoyed the most productive campaign of his 11-year major league career after the Los Angeles Dodgers from the Miami Marlins the previous year. Rojas recorded 3.4 bWAR last year despite playing 103 games. He batted .283/.337/.410 during the regular season with a 113 OPS+ even though he contributed just six home runs and 36 RBIs.

Rojas struggled in the postseason, however, and played just four play games for the Dodgers.

