Kike Hernandez sends 4-word message to Mookie Betts after impressive defensive play in Dodgers win over Marlins 

Mookie Betts returned to the LA Dodgers' lineup Wednesday against the Miami Marlins after resting on Tuesday. He went hitless in his three plate appearances but had two walks, one RBI and one run scored. However, it was his defense that grabbed the attention in the 10-1 win against the Marlins.

There were a lot of groundballs on offer from the Marlins hitter and Betts didn't let anyone get by without recording an out as he completed the game with zero errors at shortstop.

One double play that stood out came in the sixth inning of the game when Eric Wagaman hit the ball to Hernandez at second, who made a quick throw to Betts coming from shortstop to record out. He then fired the throw to first to convert the double-play opportunity.

This earned him four words of praise from fellow Dodgers utility man Kike Hernandez, who posted a photo on Instagram with Betts from the field. He captioned the post:

"MOOKIE BETTS; you nasty!!!!"

This is big for Betts since he transitioned to shortstop from right field in the 2025 season. The Dodgers get massive help if Betts makes the shortstop position his own, it allows the team to field their best nine starting batters.

Mookie Betts highlights major hitting difference between him and Shohei Ohtani

Mookie Betts and Shohei Ohtani are two of the best hitters in all of baseball. However, in recent times, Betts may have fallen off the edge in comparison to the three-time MVP.

In 2025, Betts is hitting .258 along with five home runs, two stolen bases and 22 RBIs. Meanwhile, Ohtani has better numbers, hitting .299 along with 10 home runs, 10 stolen bases and 15 RBIs.

Betts was terrible at the plate in April with his batting average even below .230, which is quite something not used to be seen. Even the shortstop calls his performance at the plate "garbage."

However, he highlighted one notable difference between him and Ohtani when it comes to hitting.

“I’m not Shohei,” Betts said via LATimes.com. “I can’t, unfortunately, not have my A-swing that day but still run into something and [have it] go over the fence or whatever. Even when I have my A-swing, if I don’t get it, it’s not gonna be a homer. If I don’t flush that ball in that gap, they’re gonna catch it.”

Ohtani's sheer power can send the ball into the stands, while for Betts, the hitter relies on timing and precision.

The Dodgers will hope Mookie Betts can return to his previous high-hitting standards to help the team continue to win games.

