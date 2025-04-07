Kike Hernandez trolls Dodgers front office for delaying decision to re-sign him

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Kike Hernandez recently took a humorous swipe at his employers for delaying his re-addition to the roster for the 2025 campaign after he became a free agent at the end of last season. He said that club president Andrew Friedman and the Dodgers front office waited as long as possible before they finally made a move to bring him back into the team.

Ad

Kike Hernandez arrived at the Los Angeles Dodgers after he was traded by the Boston Red Sox in the middle of the 2023 campaign. Hernandez had lifted the Fall Classic title at the end of his six-year first stint with the Dodgers in 2020. He played a vital role in their run to the World Series last year but was not re-signed until February 11, when both parties agreed to a one-year $6.5 million deal.

Ad

Trending

Kike Hernandez took a dig at the Los Angeles Dodgers front office for waiting until the last moment to re-sign him during a recent appearance on the Foul Territory podcast. Hernandez also said that he could not get his shoe supplier, Adidas, to design a customized pair of cleats in the Dodgers' colors as a result.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

"I've got something really, really nice cooking for this year. I don't think it will be here until the end of April," he said.

"Andrew [Friedman] decided to take forever to sign me back," he added. "So, I could't design my cleats."

Hernandez had made his MLB debut with the Houston Astros back in 2014, and he also represented the Miami Marlins during his rookie season.

Ad

"I wanted to go back so desperately": Kike Hernandez

Kike Hernandez is a two-time World Series champion with the Dodgers (Image Source: IMAGN)

During his appearance on Foul Territory, Kike Hernandez discussed his situation leading up to joining the Los Angeles Dodgers on a one-year deal for $6.5 million.

Ad

"The Dodgers came in and, obviously, said, "We're pretty full roster-wise. We want you back, but of course, we understand you've got to do what's best for your family. Throwing this offer at you, but we can't do anything until February 10, and if something better comes by, then we'd understand." But that better never came," Hernandez said.

Ad

Ad

"I wanted to go back so desperately, that I was going to say no to everybody else. There was really nobody else," he admitted. "It was a good spot to be, where I get to come back to the Dodgers, and get to defend a title in front of the home crowd that rallied troops behind me, and tried to do everything they could in their power to bring me back. I just want to say that was very well felt."

Hernandez is once again showing his worth to the Dodgers by filling in for the injured Freddie Freeman at first base. He's only managed three base hits thus far, but each of those has gone for a home run, and he also has six RBIs to his name.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bobo P. Goswami Paranjoy Goswami (Bobo) is a baseball reporter at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience writing with publications such as Eagle Bet, India Bet and Paradine.



He has provided full coverage, match previews and betting tips on major tournaments such as the FIFA World Cup, English Premier League, German Bundesliga, ICC World Cup, Indian Premier League and several others.



Bobo grew up supporting the Red Sox but has also been on the Phillies bandwagon for the past couple of years. He also roots for the St. Louis Cardinals and Seattle Mariners.



While he hasn't played much baseball, Bobo's fascination with the sport started with an 8-bit Nintendo game, where he picked up the basic rules. He started watching live MLB matches on TV about 20 years ago and his love for baseball just grew by leaps and bounds from then on.



Bobo's favorite player was probably Tim Wakefield as not only was he the best knuckleball pitcher of his time, but he was also a Red Sox legend, an outstanding team player and a great human being. Among the current generation, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Max Scherzer and Bryce Harper get the nod.



Bobo's favorite moment in baseball history was when the Red Sox beat the Yankees before breaking their World Series curse in 2004. That said, Jackie Robinson's breaking the color barrier was the most important.



Outside of baseball, Bobo's interests include literature, comics, world history, science fiction, satire, classic movies, PC games, pets, playing sports, cycling, traveling, sightseeing and quiet reflection. Know More