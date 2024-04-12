"Know who you are as a baseball player and try to get better" - Mickey Moniak shares his advice for MLB's No.1 prospect Jackson Holliday

The Baltimore Orioles’ no. 1 prospect, Jackson Holliday, made his major league debut on Wednesday. Former MLB All-Star and Jackson's father, Matt Holliday, along with the entire Holliday family, witnessed this special moment at Fenway Park.

Holliday has huge expectations to carry his family legacy forward. He earned his first RBI in the big league against the Boston Red Sox’s home game on debut night. While he’s yet to have a standout moment in a game, there’s no doubt in the potential of the 20-year-old MLB's top-ranked prospect.

In an exclusive interview with SportsKeeda’s Dan Connolly, the Los Angeles Angels outfielder, Mickey Moniak shared some wisdom for the Orioles’ rookie.

“My advice is just play his game. Know who you are as a baseball player, as a human being and just try to get better every day. I think growing up with a dad, like Matt Holliday, is going to be a huge help for him once he makes the transition to the big leagues,” said Moniak.

“It's no secret that he’s got the potential to be one of the better players in this game. What he's doing at 20 is something that's very impressive to watch and the maturity you see from the outside is also just as impressive. The game of baseball is a business and sometimes it doesn't always work out the way you want it to, but I think him going down to the minors (to start 2024) and staying focused and staying locked in on the baseball aspect of it is important.”

Moniak has been part of the League for five years now and knows the hurdles and pressure of performing in the big league. He was 22 years old when he debuted for the Philadelphia Phillies, and that’s why he can relate to Jackson Holliday, who has been in the headlines since becoming 2022’s no. 1 first-rounder draft.

Jackson Holliday is adjusting to his new place

Jackson Holliday’s callup for majors was highly anticipated after his great spring training performance. He had a stat line of .311/.354/.600 and recorded six RBI, including two home runs with a .954 OPS.

However, The O’s sent him back to minors to play for the Orioles-affiliated triple-A team, Norfolk Tides. Holliday played there ten games, and had nine RBIs and two home runs, before getting a surprise call-up from the management.

He may not have a dream debut opening, but he’s adjusting to the new arena. Yesterday, Holliday got on base by an error made by Boston’s 3B Pablo Reyes in the eighth inning and reached home with Anthony Santander’s homer. Later, the 20-year-old took the second base as a runner and got another run when Gunnar Henderson hit a home run to take the lead in the extra inning, and swept the Red Sox.

The Orioles are currently in second place in the AL East with eight wins out of 12 games played, following the New York Yankees (10). Jackson Holliday will have his home debut at Camden Yards in their next game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday.

