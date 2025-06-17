"Kyle Tucker is going to cost $400,000,000" - MLB insider claims Buster Posey deserves credit amid Rafael Devers trade criticism 

Rafael Devers' shocking move to the San Francisco Giants was a surprise, particularly against the backdrop of the Boston Red Sox's series sweep over the New York Yankees. Both Red Sox and Giants fan bases have been split on the move.

Devers is in the second year of a 10-year, $313,500,000 contract, which, in hindsight, is relatively high for a designated hitter. He was a third baseman when he signed the contract, but Alex Bregman's arrival in 2025 changed that.

With Matt Chapman (currently injured) being the primary third baseman for the Giants, Devers will likely be the DH for the foreseeable future. Nonetheless, veteran MLB insider Jeff Passan praised Buster Posey, the Giants' president of baseball operations, for the bold move on Monday's episode of "The Rich Eisen Show."

"I think when Rafael Devers' name was brought up to the Giants, Buster Posey was like, 'Okay, this is our chance.' There are not going to be any big bats available at the trade deadline this offseason. Kyle Tucker is going to cost $400-plus million," Passan said.

He pointed out that Tucker is the only elite slugger in the next free agent class. Per Sportrac, Tucker is projected to bag a 12-year contract worth over $500,000,000.

With Willy Adames and Matt Chapman in the Giants' lineup, Passan believes Devers's addition will make them a significant threat to the NL West division in the immediate future.

"I give Buster Posey credit; he went against the math here," Passan added. "You talk to any organization in baseball and they look at Rafael Devers' contract and say that it’s underwater. And moving a guy like that, Rich, it’s a difficult thing to do because so much of the money needed to be taken on."

The insider also noted that Posey's popularity facilitated the ownership's bold move. He was a seven-time All-Star and three-time World Series champion during his 12-year stint with the Giants. The 2012 AL MVP was also part of Team USA, which won the 2017 WBC Classic.

Jeff Passan questions Red Sox's ambitions after Rafael Devers trade

Sending Babe Ruth to the Yankees is considered the most disastrous decision the Red Sox have made in their history. Trading Mookie Betts to the LA Dodgers in 2020 is arguably the worst decision they made in the 21st century.

Although not up to those levels, moving away from Rafael Devers raises several questions. Jeff Passan highlighted one such question on "The Rich Eisen Show":

"The real question, I think, for Red Sox fans, and for the Red Sox themselves is: How much do you care about 2025? How important is this season to you? Because you're sure not treating it like it’s important when you’re trading your best player."

The Boston Red Sox hold fourth spot in the American League East division. However, they swept the Yankees, the division leaders, in their previous series.

With the loss of Devers, it remains to be seen whether they can make the postseason.

