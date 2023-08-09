Kyle Tucker is likely to sign a massive extension with the Houston Astros. Entering contract negotiations, Tucker turned down $200 million over the offseason and could be in line for even more based on his stellar production this season.

Astros GM Dana Brown just confirmed that they are working hard to keep Tucker in Space City. Brown said:

"Lemme put it to you this way, Kyle Tucker will be a Houston Astro. We feel strongly about getting it done & I feel he will be an Astro for the rest of his career. We'll get it done."

Brown is supremely confident that he will be able to keep Tucker around for a very long time. It might cost him more than that aforementioned $200 million price tag, but to the Astros, Tucker is worth every penny.

Kyle Tucker enjoying phenomenal season

It's impossible for anyone in the American League to beat Shohei Ohtani for MVP, but Kyle Tucker might draw a bit of consideration. The Houston Astros right fielder is hitting qith a 143 wRC+ and has a stunning 3.7 fWAR right now. He's been one of the American League's best players.

Kyle Tucker is primed for a payday

It will drive his price up, but teams have to pay for quality, and that's what Dana Brown is poised to do.