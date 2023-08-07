Dusty Baker and the Houston Astros are visiting the White House today to be honored for their 2022 World Series victory. Baker was hired to replace AJ Hinch after he was fired following the sign-stealing scandal.

The Astros hadn't won the World Series since 2017, before Baker was even hired, and many weren't sure that he was the right hire. He is 74 years old, the oldest manager in baseball by a margin of six years.

Chandler Rome @Chandler_Rome Joe Biden: “Dusty, people counted you out, saying you were past your prime. I know a little something about that.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

That's something the current president can relate to. He is the oldest president to be elected and is currently 80 years old and ramping up to run again in 2024. He said to Baker and the Astros:

“Dusty, people counted you out, saying you were past your prime. I know a little something about that.”

Many didn't expect him to defeat Donald Trump and part of the reason was his advanced age. Still, he set voter records and emerged victorious as the president three years ago. Much like the Astros of 2022, and Baker, he persevered to achieve his ultimate goal.

2023 Houston Astros looking for more magic

Despite people counting out Dusty Baker, people did not really count out the 2022 Houston Astros. They were one of baseball's best teams and won 106 games- the most in the American League.

Dusty Baker and the Houston Astros are trying to repeat

After ousting the Seattle Mariners, they swept the New York Yankees out of the playoffs before dismantling the Philadelphia Phillies in six games. They were a team on a mission and they had a lot of talent.

They were pegged by oddsmakers to repeat this year, but they've struggled to regain the magic. They are currently in a Wild Card position and trailing the Texas Rangers by 2.5 games in the AL West.

They brought back Justin Verlander at the deadline and will hppe that their stars and the return of their ace can propel them past the Rangers, into the playoffs and back to the World Series.

There, they would look to be the first repeat winner since the 2000 Yankees.