"Last year I played winter too and won an MVP" - Ronald Acuna Jr. cooks fan preaching 'right way' to play baseball after Braves superstar's injury

Atlanta Braves superstar Ronald Acuna Jr. is dealing with a knee issue that has fans worried. An initial MRI revealed irritation in his right meniscus, but he will get another MRI on Monday.

It is the same knee that Acuna Jr. tore his ACL during the 2021 season. Naturally, the team wants to be as careful as possible, especially after Acuna Jr. won an MVP Award last season.

Acuna Jr. eased fans' worries after he posted on his social media account that he would "be back." That is when a baseball fan told the reigning MVP the "right way" to play.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

However, Acuna Jr. was not having it. He responded to the comment, giving the fan a piece of his mind, and did not hold back.

"Last year I played winter too and won an MVP, why didn't you say something?" stated Acuna Jr.

Expand Tweet

Ronald Acuna Jr. often plays winter ball in his home country of Venezuela. He does this to stay in shape during the offseason and give back to the people of his community.

Given his injury history, many have looked at his offseason activities as a reason for missing games. But that was not the case last year when he had one of the best seasons of his career.

Ronald Acuna Jr. became the first player in MLB history to have at least 40 home runs and 70 stolen bases during a season. At the end of the day, there are very few holes in his game. He is a great player and somebody other young ballplayers can use as a role model.

Braves All-Star Ronald Acuna Jr.'s knee injury could impact his Opening Day status

Atlanta Braves Ronald Acuna Jr. (Image via Getty)

Ronald Acuna Jr.'s status for Opening Day could be in question. If his irritation can heal itself, he should not be down for too long. However, if a repair is needed, he could miss a few weeks of the season.

More news will be released after he gets additional testing done on Monday, but the Braves hope it is nothing serious. They will need him healthy and on the field to capture their seventh consecutive NL East title.

The Philadelphia Phillies look to be a strong squad again this year, and you cannot count out the New York Mets and Miami Marlins. This division can be competitive until the final game of the season.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.