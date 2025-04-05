Latin Grammy Award winner titles new track after Shohei Ohtani

Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Shohei Ohtani has taken the world by storm. He is a generational talent who has arguably brought more eyes to the sport than any other player.

People who have never been interested in the game are now tuning in to see what the two-way phenom has done on the field. He is not just one of the biggest baseball players in the sport, he is one of the biggest athletes in all of sports.

Ohtani's name was recently dropped in Latin Grammy Award winner Eladio Carrion's latest album. The song is titled "Ohtani," which is the second track on "DON KBRN."

It is a Latin trap song and is one of a handful of solo songs Carrion has included in the album. During the second verse, Eladio name-drops the Dodgers' slugger, playfully alluding to the gambling saga that surrounded him last season. Carrion also mentions Ohtani later in the song as well.

Another song on the album that is making headlines is "H.I.M." Los Angeles Lakers star Lebron James was recently seen jamming to the song on a recent Instagram story.

The album is expected to do big numbers. Carrion has been riding the wave over the years, building his legacy with popular songs like "Coco Chanel" featuring Bad Bunny.

Eladio Carrion is not the only musical artist to include Shohei Ohtani in a song

Los Angeles Dodgers - Shohei Ohtani (Photo via IMAGN)

This is not the first time that Shohei Ohtani has been name-dropped in a song. The rock group The Baseball Project released their song called "Oh Oh Ohtani!" in 2024.

The group consists of Peter Buck, Mike Mills, Scott McCaughey, Steve Wynn, and Linda Pitmon. They formed in 2007 after McCaughey and Mills were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame that year.

The group has focused on songs around the nature of the game since forming, hence their name. Their latest album includes 15 songs all about the game, ranging from the yips to throwing a curveball.

Fans cannot wait to see Ohtani back on the mound throwing his curveball. He has recently ramped up his throwing program in hopes of returning to the mound soon.

He threw a bullpen on Saturday ahead of the Dodgers' game against the Philadelphia Phillies. However, he is still a ways away from being in a position to return to the bump.

