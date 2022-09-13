"Left the Dad-bod in 2020" - After splitting up with JLo, Alex Rodriguez showed off his before and after transformation in an Instagram post

MLB legend Alex Rodriguez underwent an amazing body transformation last year after splitting up with ex-fiance and singer Jennifer Lopez.

A-Rod took to Instagram to show before and after versions of his physique, while also asking his fans what food was a weakness for them.

"Left the Dad-bod in 2020. 💪🏽Anyone else determined to stick with their fitness goals this year? I’ve been consistent with my workouts and finally put down the chips. What food is your weakness?" - arod

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez dated for four years but ended their relationship in March 2021. The breakup occurred two years after the couple's March 2019 engagement. Regarding their split, Lopez and Rodriguez opened up in a statement at the time, saying:

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children."

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez attend the 89th MLB All-Star Game, presented by Mastercard at Nationals Park on July 17, 2018.

While Lopez rekindled her romance with actor Ben Affleck by tying the knot in August this year, A-Rod was rumored to be dating nutritionist and former soccer player Kathryne Padgett.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez were close to buying the Mets

The former MLB star had partnered with Lopez earlier in 2020 in an unsuccessful bid to buy the New York Mets. Lopez and Rodriguez put in $300 million of their own money for a total bid of $1.7 billion but were forced to withdraw after American billionaire Steve Cohen's bid was higher.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Official: Former MLB star Alex Rodriguez and entrepreneur Marc Lore become Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx owners. Official: Former MLB star Alex Rodriguez and entrepreneur Marc Lore become Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx owners. https://t.co/m7fsxM1KQ5

"Official: Former MLB star Alex Rodriguez and entrepreneur Mark Lore become Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx owners." - Shams Charania

Cohen, founder of the hedge fund Point72 Asset Management, outbid the duo to acquire the New York Mets for around $2.5 billion. Cohen had held a minority stake in the franchise since 2012. A year-and-a-half later, Rodriguez opened up about his plans had he become the owner.

The plans included having Buck Showalter, David Cone, and Al Leiter as part of the coaching staff. He also admitted that Cohen's vision for the franchise was similar to his in analytics and leadership. A year later, Rodriguez teamed up with e-commerce mogul Marc Lore and WNBA's Lynx to purchase the NBA team Minnesota Timberwolves for $1.5 billion.

