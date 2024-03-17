"Left-handed hitting catcher!" - Astros fans impressed as Alex Bregman's son Knox shows off impressive batting grip

With the Houston Astros deep in preparations for the upcoming 2024 MLB season, Alex Bregman's son Knox is enjoying seeing his dad in spring training. Knox will turn two years old this year, and the world is an exciting, new place.

Bregman took to Instagram to share some snaps of his wife, Reagan, and their son, which he captioned:

"My everything."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans were quick to react to the images, taking note of Knox's posture and bat handling, noting that it indicated left-handedness.

Fans react to Alex Bregman's IG post

While Knox obviously has a long way to go, his father is looking to challenge for the World Series in 2024 with the Astros. However, as to where he will be beyond the upcoming season remains something of a mystery.

Alex Bregman's contract is a distraction for the Astros as the 2024 MLB season approaches

Every team has its own distractions and worries as we approach the 2024 MLB season, be it areas to strengthen or contractual matters. For the Houston Astros, Alex Bregman's contract is a looming concern.

Bregman is set to play in the final season of his six-year, $100 million deal, and there has been no movement on an extension. The last update came in February when manager Dana Brown told SportsTalk 790 that they would package a deal at some point:

"At some point, we'll come up with some type of offer. But right now, we are not engaged in an offer."

The Astros have a lot to consider, with areas to strengthen and contracts to balance, but Bregman is a huge part of their team, and losing him would be a bitter blow.

Recent rumors have the New York Mets and New York Yankees pursuing the third baseman if he hits free agency. However, they would certainly not be the only teams interested if we arrive at that eventuality.

As for Bregman, he is focused on the 2024 season with the Astros, and is letting his agent, Scott Boras, deal with that side of the business. Last month, he told reporters:

"We’re listening to everything that the team has to say. Just letting Scott (Boras) and the Astros do that together and handle that for me so I can be fully focused on baseball, my teammates, winning and doing the things I love to do – playing ball for this great city."

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Alex Bregman and the Astros can work out an extension, or if the third baseman hits free agency at the end of the season.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.