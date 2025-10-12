Leo Rivas’ wife Hilary Figueira pens heartfelt birthday message as Mariners celebrate ALCS berth

Infielder Leo Rivas played a starring role on Friday, as the Seattle Mariners beat the Detroit Tigers in game five of their ALDS clash to clinch a spot in the ALCS for the first time in 24 years.
Though it was the Mariners that opened the scoring, taking the lead thanks to some heads-up base running from first baseman Josh Naylor, a two-run home run from Tigers' leadoff man Kerry Carpenter in the top of the sixth saw the AL West winners staring down the barrel of elimination.
Desperately trying to help his team get back in the game, Mariners skipper Dan Wilson sent Leo Rivas, who also celebrated his 28th birthday on Friday, to the plate to pinch hit against Tyler Holton. Rivas instantly repaid his manager's faith in him, watching a cutter before lining a changeup into left field to bring home Jorge Polanco and tie the game.
The game stayed tied for the next seven innings, before Jorge Polanco won the game for Seattle in the bottom of the fifteenth, cuing wild celebrations from his teamamtes and fans at T-Mobile Park.
Soon after the game came to an end, Leo Rivas' wife, Hilary Figueira, took to Instagram to share a story wishing her husband a happy birthday, and congratulating him for his excellent work on the field.
"What a great birthday 🙌🏼🥹 you don't deserve any less my love ❤️ I'm so proud of you!" Hilary Figueira captioned her Instagram story in Spanish
"Best day ever" - Leo Rivas describes his feelings after helping the Mariners progress to the ALCS on his 28th birthday
Fresh after coming up huge in the clutch to help his team progress to the ALCS for the first time since 2001, that too on his 28th birthday, the man of the moment, Leo Rivas, spoke to insider Josh Kirshenbaum of MLB.com. Describing his feelings, the Venezuelan called simply called it "the best day ever".
"When I woke up, I said, ‘Today’s going to be a good day. Today’s going to be a great day to celebrate my birthday. I just kept that mentality through the game. Best day ever. Just awesome." Rivas said
After a much-needed day off on Saturday, Leo Rivas and company take on AL East champions, the Toronto Blue Jays, in game one of the ALCS on Sunday at the Rogers Center.