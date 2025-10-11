Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly disgusted as Tigers waste Tarik Skubal's effort in 15-inning ALDS upset loss to Mariners

The Seattle Mariners and the Detroit Tigers played one of the wildest postseason games of the season on Friday. The Mariners clinched a championship berth after edging the Tigers after 15 innings.

The decisive ALDS Game 5 lived up to the hype as both teams gave their best, especially Tigers ace Tarik Skubal, who pitched six innings of one-run ball with 13 strikeouts. He also set a new postseason record with seven strikeouts in a row.

However, the Tigers eventually fell to a 3-2 loss, ending their postseason journey. Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly, reacted to the Tigers' loss, sharing a picture of the Mariners players celebrating after the 15-inning, intense battle.

"Upset I just stayed awake for this," Stafford captioned her story.

(Image source - Kelly Stafford Instagram)

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch is facing heat from fans on social media after he pulled a dominant Skubal after six innings.

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly announces break from her podcast

While Matthew Stafford is playing his fifth season with the Rams, his wife Kelly announced stepping away from "The Morning After" podcast earlier this month.

I've just been kind of struggling with where I see this going," Kelly said. "Obviously, I have four daughters and a husband, and this podcast is another one of my babies, and I love it a lot, but not as much as them.

"It has been taking more time than I've wanted it to. And so, Kyra and I are going to take this month and put our heads together and kind of see where to take it from here."

Although Matthew Stafford is leading the NFL with 1,503 passing yards this season, he is not concerned about his numbers.

“I don’t think too much about that,” Stafford said. “Maybe some other time when I’m done playing this game. But no, I’m just trying to get us in the end zone and score as many points as I can.”

The Rams are 3-2 for the season and will be looking to improve their record against a struggling Ravens (1-4) on Sunday.

