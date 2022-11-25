Steph Curry plays in the Bay Area, but he roots for the Boston Red Sox. Trying to talk Aaron Judge into playing for the San Francisco Giants kills two birds with one stone.

Steph Curry basically confirmed that he was recruited by the Giants to woo Aaron Judge during the outfielder's recent trip to the West Coast.

“I can neither confirm nor deny,” Curry told NBC Sports,

He eventually admitted that there were plans for him and the Giants to meet with Judge this past week. However, the Golden State Warriors' flight home from a game in New Orleans was delayed. It prevented a face-to-face conversation between the two sides. Instead, Judge and Curry chatted via text message.

Steph Curry, a professed life-long Boston Red Sox fan, was born in Ohio and attended high school and college in North Carolina. Curry would enjoy sharing the San Francisco limelight with Aaron Judge. He also relishes the chance to improve the Red Sox's chances by convincing an MVP caliber player to leave the New York Yankees.

Judge bet on himself after he turned down a seven-year, $213.5 million extension from the Yankees last offseason. It paid off in a big way. He went on to have the best season of his career.

Judge broke the American League single-season home run record with 62 round-trippers. He nearly won the AL Triple Crown and finished with 28 out of 30 first-place votes to win the AL MVP.

'MLB Trade Rumors' writer Steve Adams predicts that Judge will ink a contract within the range of eight years and $332 million. Adam Wells of 'Bleacher Report' reported on November 18th that the Yankees recently made a contract offer to Judge. Details of the contract offer have not been made public.

The Giants are an intriguing entry into the Aaron Judge sweepstakes. He grew up just an hour and a half outside of San Francisco. Other teams that have been named as possible suitors for the slugger include the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, and Chicago Cubs.

