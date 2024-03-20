“Let’s start off with a win” - Dodgers fans hopeful of a win on Shohei Ohtani's debut against Padres in Seoul Series opener

The Dodgers and Shohei Ohtani are all set to take on the Padres in their opening game at Seoul as the MLB season finally begins.

Ahead of the series, the club released their starting lineup for their first game against the Padres, and Dodgers fans are excited. They will hope for a win after seeing the main roster.

The lineup features some of the best club players, including the mighty trio of Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, and Shohei Ohtani. Tyler Galsnow will take the mound to kick off his regular season as a Dodger. Fans took to X as they expressed their thoughts.

"Let’s start off with a win” - wrote one fan on X.

"I once again have a purpose in life. Thank you Dodgers," wrote another fan.

Here's a look at the comments reacting to the lineup.

Shohei Ohtani to face Yu Darvish for the first time

Shohei Ohtani has been in the majors since 2018 but has yet to face Yu Darvish. Despite training together, Darvish and Ohtani never got the chance to face off on the field. This will be the first time the two stars get to show who's best.

Ohtani will bat second in his Dodgers debut behind Mookie Betts. Freddie Freeman will follow Ohtani at third. The designated hitter has been waiting for this moment with the Dodgers.

Darvish is ready to put his personal feelings aside when facing Ohtani on the field. The 37-year-old veteran stated that he will need to study hard before facing Ohtani.

"We've been training together now and then, but this time he'll be my opponent, so I need to study hard, not let my personal feelings enter into it and face him as if he were just another hitter," Darvish said.

