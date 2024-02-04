"Let's try to make it out of Spring Training alive this year" - Dodgers star Gavin Lux reveals his expectations going into 2024 season 

Gavin Lux participated in DodgerFest at Dodgers Stadium on February 3. The event included interviews with Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Shohei Ohtani, Tyler Glasnow and others. Lux expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming 2024 season and hopes to remain injury-free after spring training.

“I feel great, you know, just getting out and being able to work again and actually getting to do baseball … having like six, seven months where you couldn't do anything. (So) Yeah, let's try to make it out of spring training alive this year, please. Let's get through that alive,” Lux said at the DodgersFest.

Last year, Lux suffered an ACL injury in his right knee during spring training, which ruled him off for the entire season. However, the 26-year-old infielder has now fully recovered and is ready to return to the game.

“I think right now I'm almost past everything. I just need to get out there and play in a game ... I feel like I've gotten back to kind of what I'm used to doing,” he added.

Gavin Lux is excited to join the Dodgers' squad in 2024, along with newly added players such as Shohei Ohtani, Tyler Glasnow, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Teoscar Hernandez.

“Absolutely,” said Lux when asked about the excitement of the Dodgers’ moves this offseason.

“The signings, trading for Glasnow, Ohtani, Yamamoto, Teoscar. (With) all these, it's a star-studded team. So anytime you can suit up with those guys every single day, I mean, how can you not be excited about”.

What can Gavin Lux bring to the Dodgers’ lineup?

Gavin Lux signed a $1.22 million contract with the Dodgers for 2024 to avoid arbitration. Lux, a consistent member of the Dodgers' roster since 2019, has played a total of 273 games.

In 2022, he batted .276 with 42 RBIs and six home runs. Lux's .983 fielding percentage makes him a strong candidate to join the Dodgers' All-Star roster and a perfect player to share the infield with MVPs like Betts and Freeman in the upcoming season.

