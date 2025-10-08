"Letting others know publicly makes all the difference" - Yankees legend applauds NBA royalty Allen Iverson's sobriety milestone

Spending 14 seasons in the NBA, Allen Iverson enjoyed a hugely successful career, establishing himself of the finest shooting guards of all time. In his time at the top level, Iverson earned himself an NBA MVP award, eleven NBA All-Star selections, three All-NBA first team selections, and a whole host of other notable honors. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016.

Ad

Though he was a huge role model to many for the success he enjoyed on the court, Iverson did have his vices. In the late stages of his career, there were reports of Iverson's struggles with alcohol, and that addiction only got worse after he retired in 2013.

Earlier this year, however, Allen Iverson decided enough was enough, and embarked on a journey of sobriety. On Tuesday, he announced he was six months clean, claiming deciding to put down the bottle once and for all was "one of the best decisions" he ever made in his life.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Popular sports content page "Bleacher Report" took to X to post about Iverson's achievement.

"Allen Iverson announces he's been sober for 6 months 🙏" the post read

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Allen Iverson announces he's been sober for 6 months 🙏

Ad

Reacting to the news, legendary New York Yankees legend CC Sabathia commended Iverson for having the confidence to talk about such issues publicly, which could in turn help other individuals that are struggling with similar addictions.

"Removing the stigma, acknowledging it yourself, and letting others know publicly makes all the difference 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾" Sabathia posted

CC Sabathia @CC_Sabathia Removing the stigma, acknowledging it yourself, and letting others know publicly makes all the difference 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾

Ad

Just like Allen Iverson, CC Sabathia also celebrated a major sobriety milestone earlier this month

Just like Allen Iverson, CC Sabathia has also struggled with alcohol in the past. On Monday, he took to X to announce he had successfully reached the milestone of 10 years sober.

"10 YEARS SOBER 🙏🏾 I would’ve never imagined being here today after hitting rock bottom checking into rehab the night before the 2015 postseason. Early in my career, alcohol was a coping mechanism after losing my dad and navigating life’s ups and downs."

Ad

"Having the courage to tell somebody about my addiction changed my life. My thoughts go out to anyone facing their own journey. Just know you’re not alone and asking for help makes all the difference. Thank you to everyone who supported me along the way." Sabathia posted

CC Sabathia @CC_Sabathia 10 YEARS SOBER 🙏🏾 I would’ve never imagined being here today after hitting rock bottom checking into rehab the night before the 2015 postseason. Early in my career, alcohol was a coping mechanism after losing my dad and navigating life’s ups and downs. Having the courage to tell somebody about my addiction changed my life. My thoughts go out to anyone facing their own journey. Just know you’re not alone and asking for help makes all the difference. Thank you to everyone who supported me along the way.

Ad

Unlike Allen Iverson, however, CC Sabathia's alchohol addiction became a problem during the prime years of his playing career. Such was the severity of the issue, that he had to take some time off during the 2015 season to check into a rehabilitation center.

Eventually, he was able to kick the habit for good and enjoy a few more successful seasons in the big leagues, before hanging up his cleats in 2019. He was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raghav Mehta Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.



One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.



Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.



Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.



Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies. Know More

76ers Fan? Check out the latest Philadelphia 76ers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.