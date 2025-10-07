"They aren't getting paid enough" - Allen Iverson defends NIL payments for college players while revealing his own hardships in college

Former Philadelphia 76ers star Allen Iverson was more than an icon in the NBA. Before gaining international recognition on the professional scene, Iverson made a name for himself at the collegiate level. The 6-foot star was an icon for Georgetown for two seasons before he decided to pursue a bigger league.College players are different nowadays. During Iverson's time, athletes couldn't earn money, even though college leagues and teams used their name, image and likeness. This time, players get a chance to make a living early in their sporting careers with new NIL deals.As a college star who didn't earn much, Iverson isn't one of the former players who are bitter. He advocates for college stars to get a chance to earn NIL deals. The Hall of Fame player talked about it during his interview for his new memoir, &quot;Misunderstood.&quot;&quot;Because I was them. I was the guy that went to the refrigerator and it was baking soda and some water and roaches everywhere. I've been that guy,&quot; Iverson said (2:29). &quot;When they say, 'Don't you think they getting paid too much?' They not getting paid enough.&quot;Even though he didn't get to earn as much early in his basketball career, it allowed him to build his name and become recognizable in his first years in the NBA. Throughout the course of his professional career, Allen Iverson earned over $155 million based on his salary as a player.With the money he earned through endorsements, Iverson's career earnings would be around the $200 million mark.Stephen A. Smith wants to see Allen Iverson wear more suits after becoming 50 years oldIn June, Allen Iverson had a great personal achievement by turning 50 years old. Even though he's on the older side, he still dresses as if he's 25. During his recent interaction with ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, the longtime journalist encouraged the former two-time All-Star Game MVP to wear more suits.For Iverson, it's nothing new to listen to Smith ask him to wear suits since he's been bugging the former NBA star about it even when they first met.&quot;You've been like this, forever. Ever since I met you. You and Aaron McKie,&quot; Iverson said. &quot;You come in the locker room and both of y'all used to do this, same thing you do now on the show. Talking about y'all dress codes. Both of y'all talk about dress codes.&quot;Smith got his wish when Allen Iverson wore a suit in his Hall of Fame induction. He also told Iverson that he could help the former star athlete with his suit game. Most of the time, the journalist is seen wearing a suit.