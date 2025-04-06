10 best NBA players not in the Hall of Fame

With NBA legends Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard being inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, the list of legendary players not there got significantly slimmer.

WNBA legends Maya Moore and Sylvia Fowles, head coach Billy Donovan, Miami Heat owner Micky Arison, referee Danny Crawford, and the 2008 US Olympic men’s team, the 'Redeem Team,' were also inducted.

It was never in doubt that they would both make the cut as first-ballot Hall of Famers, even though they were polarizing figures among NBA fans for most of their careers.

With that in mind, we'll take a look at the top 10 best players who continue to be snubbed.

10 best NBA players who aren't in the Hall of Fame

#10, Kevin Johnson

Kevin Johnson was one of the most underrated point guards in the league. To this day, he's still the Phoenix Suns' all-time leader in all-time leader in free throws made, free throws attempted, and assists.

He averaged 20 points and 10 assists in three different seasons, and he averaged 9.1 assists per his career. He was also a five-time All-NBA, three-time All-Star, and was the league's Most Improved Player in 1989.

#9, Marques Johnson

Following a very successful career in college, Johnson became a perennial 20+ points-per-game scorer at the next level. He left the league with averages of 20.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game.

Johnson averaged at least 16 points per game in all but his final season. He was a five-time All-Star, three-time All-NBA, made it to the All-Rookie First Team, and won the Comeback Player of the Year award in 1986.

#8, Chauncey Billups

For years, Chauncey Billups was one of the most underrated players in the game. While never flashy, his toughness and efficiency often helped him rise to the occasion in the clutch.

Billups was instrumental in leading the Detroit Pistons to a championship in 2004. He was also an NBA Finals MVP, made it to five All-Star Games, got three All-NBA selections, and made two All-Defensive Second Teams.

#7, Robert Horry

Robert Horry's numbers in the league weren't necessarily flashy, but that doesn't make him any less worthy of this selection. If anything, he's perhaps the greatest role player of all time.

Horry played a key role in not one, not two, but three franchises winning championships. He's a seven-time NBA champion and someone who laid the blueprint for what a 3-and-D player should look like.

#6, Shawn Kemp

Shawn Kemp's prime was somewhat short-lived, but he was one of the most spectacular and flashiest players to watch in the league. He was an unstoppable force once he took flight and drove to the rim.

Kemp was one of the most physical and highest-flying players in the game, and he was named to six All-Star teams and three All-NBA Second Teams. He was one of Michael Jordan's victims, which is why he retired without a ring.

#5, Joe Johnson

Joe Johnson often kept a low profile, but he was one of the league's bonafide bucket-getters. Once he got to his spots, he was usually money, and he averaged at least 13.4 points per game in 13 consecutive years.

'Iso Joe' could score at will during his prime, and he even had a 25.0 PPG season with the Atlanta Hawks. Often overlooked, Johnson was still a seven-time All-Star and made one All-NBA team.

#4, Shawn Marion

Shawn Marion had one of the weirdest jump shots we've ever seen, but he still shot 48% from the floor and 33% from beyond the arc, and he had a knack for knocking down big shots.

Marion was a driving force on both ends of the floor, and while he became more of a defensive-oriented player late in his career, he could also get buckets. He was a four-time All-Star, three-time All-NBA, and NBA champion.

#3, Amar'e Stoudemire

Injuries took a toll on Amar'e Stoudemire's career, but there was a time when he was the most feared man in the league once he drove to the rim. He was a high-flying athletic freak and a human highlight reel.

Stoudemire was a double-double machine and one of the best dunkers in the game. He was a six-time All-Star, five-time All-NBA, and former Rookie of the Year, and he averaged over 18 points and nearly eight rebounds per game.

#2, Tim Hardaway

Tim Hardaway was tough as nails. He was a physical competitor who wasn't going to back down from any challenge, and with his signature crossover and change of pace, he could leave defenders in the dust with ease.

He averaged nearly 18 points and eight assists per game over his career, and he got five All-Star selections, five All-NBA selections, and also made it to the All-Rookie First Team in 1990.

#1, Bill Laimbeer

Bill Laimbeer was one of the toughest and most feared and hated players in league history. But even if he was known for being an enforcer, he was also a very skilled player when he was up to it.

He was the heart and soul of the 'Bad Boys' Detroit Pistons. He averaged almost 13 points and 10 rebounds per game, won two championships, was named to four All-Stars and led the league in rebounds once.

