Liam Hendriks Free Agency: Red Sox reportedly sign 3x All-Star to 2-year $10 million contract as potential John Schreiber replacement

Liam Hendriks officially has his new home for next season. He'll be joining the Boston Red Sox right before Spring Training matchups begin on a two-year deal. Hendriks has been a solid reliever for a long time, but dealt with cancer and then injuries in 2023, so he's looking forward to a new start.

MLB reporter Buster Olney reported on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"Liam Hendriks deal with the Red Sox, after the physical: 2 years, $10 million guaranteed, with additional performance bonuses."

All $10 million of the contract is guaranteed, but if Liam Hendriks does particularly well this year he could end up seeing even more money come through. He figures to be a very important part of the Red Sox bullpen.

He may even be a key replacement for John Schreiber, who left for the Kansas City Royals. The Red Sox desperately needed bullpen depth, and this could be a key signing.

Furthermore, if the team does end up trading Kenley Jansen, there'd be an opening at the closer spot. That's one Hendriks is familiar with and could be a good player to assume that spot.

Liam Hendriks is a veteran who has been around the league recently. He began his career with the Minnesota Twins, but he didn't end up staying there all that long as he quickly moved on.

Liam Hendriks is heading to Boston for two seasons

He landed with the Oakland Athletics before joining the Chicago White Sox, the team with which he's spent the last few seasons. Now, he's off to a new team but with a similar mascot. From the White Sox to the Red Sox he goes!

Hendriks, who recently set a deadline, had a lost season in 2023. He missed the first portion to his cancer recovery, which went very well. He followed that up by appearing in only a few outings before he went on IL with an unrelated injury.

However, he is healthy now and should be a strong pitcher once again in a bullpen that has needed help for some time now.

