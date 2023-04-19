Jose Abreu's winter acquisition hasn't quite worked for the Houston Astros, and the Astros faithful are slowly starting to get tired of the 36-year-old first baseman.

The Cuban-born veteran signed a three-year, $58.5 million contract with the organization on Nov. 28, 2022, and hasn't yet gotten going at his new franchise.

"Jose Abreu explains why he signed with the Astros,"

The former Chicago White Sox star has had a lackluster start to the season, singling on the opening day against the White Sox to secure his first-base hit as a member of the Astros.

Another disastrous Jose Abreu stat that crept up following his poor showings with the Houston Astros detailed that Abreu hadn't hit a single homer in his past 309 plate appearances, dating back to Aug. 4, 2022. It is absolutely shocking considering the first baseman is a three-time Silver Slugger Award winner.

José Abreu has one home run in his last 309 plate appearances (since Aug. 4, 2022).

Houston Astros fans seem to have had enough of the veteran, and the general opinion is that the fans want him out.

This fan might just have a point. You cannot begin to imagine how much the Astros are missing the services of Yuli Gurriel. His transfer to the Miami Marlins will be a mystery to multiple Astros fans for years to come.

Well, the Astros hierarchy will most certainly be brooding over the decision.

They got got. Badly. The GM and Bagwell both need to be fired

And yet Dana Brown says he's not worried about Abreu; it's only a timing issue. LMAO

He's cooked and we have him on the books for 3 years

He looks like he's not even healthy. Hands look slow , back looks stiff & if it's not up he ain't touching it. 3 yr deal is looking dumb.

Is this Carlos Lee revived contract, move him down to batting 8th.

Jose Abreu is a three-time Silver Slugger Awardee

Jose signed a $68 million contract with the Chicago White Sox after entering the MLB free agent market in August 2013.

Earlier today, José Abreu was presented with his 2018 Silver Slugger Award. Congrats, José!

"Earlier today, José Abreu was presented with his 2018 Silver Slugger Award. Congrats, José!" - Chicago White Sox, Twitter.

A hugely successful designated hitter back in the day, Jose has numerous accolades to his name. They include the AL Rookie of the Year Award in 2014, the Silver Slugger Award in 2014, 2018 and 2020 and the American League's Most Valuable Player Award in 2020.

