“lmao don’t even care anymore. haven’t watched a game for two weeks I’m done until Arte is gone” - Los Angeles Angels fans demand drastic changes to turn around club's fortunes

The Los Angeles Angels extended their losing streak to four games after a close 2-1 loss to the Miami Marlins.The LA Angels are a distant fourth in the division and 17 games behind division-leading Houston Astros with almost no chance of making the playoffs.

Richard Cheese @queefmonkey69 @Angels Why do I watch this team every night when I already know it will be a loss. Do I need my brain checked? This isn’t normal behavior @Angels Why do I watch this team every night when I already know it will be a loss. Do I need my brain checked? This isn’t normal behavior

This is a real disappointment for Los Angeles Angels fans, who were hoping to make just their second playoff appearance since 2010.

tom phan @tomphan51166108 @Angels never seen a team fell apart as bad as 2022 Angels it has to be some sort of record @Angels never seen a team fell apart as bad as 2022 Angels it has to be some sort of record💀

Los Angeles Angels fans have been frustrated over the last few seasons at not making the playoffs. Despite having two of the best players in the league in Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. The frustration for the fans finally seems to be boiling over.

Christopher⚡⚡⚡ @ChargersFan2020 @Angels I just unplugged my TV and launched it out of my 13 story apartment window. My wife and kids are terrified, and are leaving to go to a hotel for the night. I am so enraged I think the phone I am typing this on will be next. Goodbye, Angels, I will be moving to the Marlins @Angels I just unplugged my TV and launched it out of my 13 story apartment window. My wife and kids are terrified, and are leaving to go to a hotel for the night. I am so enraged I think the phone I am typing this on will be next. Goodbye, Angels, I will be moving to the Marlins

As the Los Angeles Angels struggle through the rest of the season, fans are left wondering if it is time for a full rebuild of the team.

Name Not Important @Irobious @LutherManhole_ @Angels Same dude, same. They’ve been crashing and burning. This season is an embarrassment and though I want Ohtani to resign, there’s no way he’s sticking with the Angels while Arte is in charge. Shit, I wouldn’t be surprised if there was a mass exodus post season @LutherManhole_ @Angels Same dude, same. They’ve been crashing and burning. This season is an embarrassment and though I want Ohtani to resign, there’s no way he’s sticking with the Angels while Arte is in charge. Shit, I wouldn’t be surprised if there was a mass exodus post season

For many, the season has simply been an embarrassment.

will @LutherManhole_ @Angels lmao don’t even care anymore. haven’t watched a game for two weeks. I’m done until arte is gone @Angels lmao don’t even care anymore. haven’t watched a game for two weeks. I’m done until arte is gone

Some are losing interest in the team altogether.

Who is to blame for the Los Angeles Angels' poor season

Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels strikes out in the third inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on July 2 in Houston, Texas.

Who is at fault for the failures: the players, the coaches, or the owner and management group?

The Los Angeles Angels fired manager Joe Madden after the team went on a 12-game losing streak. Even after the management change, the team's performances have failed to improve.

After a dismal batting performance against the Marlins, some fans believe it's time for the hitting coaches to change.

Fans of the LA Angels believe that it is time for them to let go of their star players and have a complete rebuild.

It's hard for teams when fans start turning their back on you. Just look at the case of the division rivals Oakland A's this season. They have been struggling to fill up their stadium after poor management decisions, and fans have lost faith in the team. The LA Angels have to be sure the right steps are taken before the same happens to them.

Fans have raised a lot of questions about owner Arte Moreno as well. The ball club had a great start to his time as owner. They saw three consecutive winning seasons and made many playoff appearances in the first six seasons. The team has really struggled since then, and fans believe a change in ownership might be the key to bringing back the past glory.

It is hard on the players and the fans to watch yet another disappointing season. It will be interesting to see if the Angels can make necessary changes and bounce back.

