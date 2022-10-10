"LMAO Sore Losers" "Showalter is a joke. Coach better" - MLB fans mock the New York Mets after desperate attempt by Buck Showalter to remove Joe Musgrove from the game

San Diego Padres starter Joe Musgrove pitched so well on Sunday night that the umpires had to check to see if he was cheating. As it turns out, Musgrove is just that good.

In a bizarre sequence of events, the Padres' starting pitcher was heavily scrutinized by the umpiring crew. With the New York Mets getting embassased late in the game, manager Buck Showalter resorted to mind games.

The incident took place in the sixth inning of the critical game three decider in 'The Big Apple'. The Mets struggled to find any momentum against the All-Star right-hander. Joe Musgrove was in total control and kept the Mets offense off balance all night. A frustrated Showalter emerged from the dugout to have Musgrove checked late in the game.

ESPN @espn Mets manager Buck Showalter called for a substance check on Joe Musgrove.



The umpires looked at Musgrove's hand, glove, hat and ears.



After a lengthy check, the umpires found nothing amiss and allowed Musgrove to remain in the game. MLB fans are now mocking Mets fans, players, and manager Buck Showalter for what looked like a desperate move.

Showalter may have been hoping to fire up his team and slow down Joe Musgrove. The move seemed to backfire. Musgrove remained in the game and proceeded to get a ground out, a strikeout and a pop-out to close out the sixth inning. It took him just 16 pitches to get out of the seventh inning unscathed.

For many baseball fans, this was a desperate move by a manager who could only watch as his team failed to gain momentum. The pressure and magnitude of the night seemed to get to the Mets offense.

Dave Culver @deculver @espn That’s a desperate move Buck … Mets players aren’t getting the job done @espn That’s a desperate move Buck … Mets players aren’t getting the job done

Don Antonio @SammyTheReturn



Home Mets. Ugggh @espn Tried to throw off his rhythm but it just pissed him off and made him throw harder. Let's go..Home Mets. Ugggh @espn Tried to throw off his rhythm but it just pissed him off and made him throw harder. Let's go..Home Mets. Ugggh

Some Mets fans remain adamant there was some sort of substance in Musgrove's ear/hair. They believe that the pitcher wiped it off before the umpires could inspect the pitcher.

Vince Townley @VinceTownley @espn He clearly talked to his catcher, wiped it off his ear and rubbed it off in the dirt. @espn He clearly talked to his catcher, wiped it off his ear and rubbed it off in the dirt.

Brett Hanfling @Brett_Hanfling Musgrove totally wiped his ear on his sleeve before he was checked



Idk if he has anything there but def did that Musgrove totally wiped his ear on his sleeve before he was checked Idk if he has anything there but def did that https://t.co/D6K6npUosL

Michael Glennan @MichaelGlennan7 @espn It is clear that he has Vaseline or some other liquid on his ear- it is a no brainer looking at the pictures- the Mets should appeal this game @espn It is clear that he has Vaseline or some other liquid on his ear- it is a no brainer looking at the pictures- the Mets should appeal this game

Mets fans seem to be clutching at straws. Even after the umpires thoroughly examined Musgrove, some were not convinced. It sounds like a far-fetched theory from Mets fans, and a case of sour grapes.

Joe Musgrove pitched seven scoreless innings to defeat the New York Mets and lead his team to the NLDS

Joe Musgrove pitches against the New York Mets in game three of the National League Wild Card Series

It was a dreadful end to the season for the Mets. They only have themselves to blame. Just over a week ago, they had a chance to close out the division and cement a bye into the NLDS. After being swept by the Atlanta Braves, the Mets dropped to a Wild Card spot.

Overall, Joe Musgrove threw just 86 pitches to get through seven scoreless innings. He allowed just one hit on the night (to Pete Alonso) and two Mets hitters on base. He had five strikeouts and one walk.

Matt Skabelund @mskabelund @_TheGoodDoctor_ @espn Definitely explains his dominance after the check right? What a clown show of a fan base. @_TheGoodDoctor_ @espn Definitely explains his dominance after the check right? What a clown show of a fan base.

The Padres went on to defeat the Mets 6-0 to win the series 2-1.

Joe Musgrove's gem of an outing couldn't have come at a better time. He was outstanding. In a high-pressure game away from home, the All-Star came through. The Padres will now face the LA Dodgers in the NLDS.

