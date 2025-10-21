  • home icon
  Logan Gilbert's wife Aviles reacts to Ty France's spouse Magdalena celebrating the Blue Jays' ALCS triumph over Mariners

Logan Gilbert's wife Aviles reacts to Ty France's spouse Magdalena celebrating the Blue Jays' ALCS triumph over Mariners

By Safeer M S
Modified Oct 21, 2025 19:21 GMT
Logan Gilbert
Logan Gilbert's wife Aviles reacts to Ty France's spouse Magdalena celebrating the Blue Jays' ALCS triumph over Mariners [Image Source: Instagram/magdalenaraee, avilesjgilbert ]

Ty France last played an MLB game on September 21, 2025. France was not part of the Blue Jays' ALCS winning team, but was an active presence cheering from the sidelines.

While France celebrated the triumph, Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners suffered heartbreak as they lost Game 7. Despite the disappointing result, Gilbert's wife, Aviles, is cheering on the victors.

On Tuesday, Ty France's wife, Magdalena, shared a multi-snap Instagram post, highlighting the Blue Jays' ALCS win. The cover image showed France and Magdalena smiling as they embraced, while the second featured the couple posing with their son, Luca.

In the next two photos, France and then Magdalena were each seen celebrating with Luca, and the final two snaps captured the Blue Jays' postgame celebration.

"World Series bound! Let’s go win 4 more💙," Magdalena captioned the post.
The significant others of several MLB players, including Logan Gilbert's wife, Aviles, commented on the post.

"So happy for you guys!! Love you!!" Aviles wrote.

Ty France joined the Blue Jays on July 31 after being traded by the Minnesota Twins. France previously played for the Mariners from mid-2020 through mid-2024. His sole All-Star appearance came during this stint.

Aviles Gilbert&#039;s comment [Image Source: Instagram/magdalenaraee]
Aviles Gilbert's comment [Image Source: Instagram/magdalenaraee]

Ty France appeared in 37 games for the Blue Jays during the 2025 regular season, posting a .277 batting average over 94 at-bats. He tallied 9 runs, 26 hits, 6 doubles, and 1 home run, along with 8 RBIs, 3 walks, and no caught stealing attempts.

More MLB spouses react to Ty France's wife's World Series celebration

The wife of Braves slugger Jake Fraley, who played in Seattle from 2019 to 2021, also commented on Magdalena's post. So did the significant other of Brendon Little, France's current teammate.

"😍😍😍 so happy for you guys!!" Fraley's wife, Angelica, commented.
"The sweetest😍😍," Little's spouse, Emily, wrote.
France's wife also received support from the partners of his former teammates from the Minnesota Twins.

"👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻," Byron Buxton's wife, Lindsey, reacted.
"So exciting!!! So happy for you guys!!💙," Royce Lewis' spouse, Samantha, commented.
Screenshot of comments [Image Source: Instagram/magdalenaraee]
Screenshot of comments [Image Source: Instagram/magdalenaraee]

Incidentally, both Buxton and Lewis have only played for the Twins. Moreover, both were top draft picks in their respective drafts. Buxton was the second overall pick in the 2012 MLB draft. Lewis was the first pick in the 2017 MLB draft.

Safeer M S

Safeer M S

Twitter icon

Safeer M S is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda, having delved into the sport professionally since 2024. His journey into baseball was sparked by Shohei Ohtani’s remarkable MLB performances, which ignited his passion for the game. Safeer’s enthusiasm for fantasy baseball further fueled his engagement with the sport.

Safeer supports baseball stars like Mike Trout, Bryce Harper, and Aaron Judge, with Shohei Ohtani's dual-threat dominance being his most memorable baseball moment. He admires Willie Mays for his athleticism and historic achievements in pinch-hitting and stealing bases.

In addition to his baseball expertise, Safeer is deeply passionate about combat sports, which he has been reporting on since 2022. His journey into combat sports began with Karate lessons in school, followed by boxing training. Films like Rocky 4, Never Back Down, and Warrior inspired his love for MMA, and witnessing Demetrious Johnson's victory over Kyoji Horiguchi solidified his commitment to the sport.

When not immersed in sports, Safeer enjoys playing football, working out, and watching anime or thriller movies.

