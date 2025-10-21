Logan Gilbert's wife Aviles reacts to Ty France's spouse Magdalena celebrating the Blue Jays' ALCS triumph over Mariners

Ty France last played an MLB game on September 21, 2025. France was not part of the Blue Jays' ALCS winning team, but was an active presence cheering from the sidelines.While France celebrated the triumph, Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners suffered heartbreak as they lost Game 7. Despite the disappointing result, Gilbert's wife, Aviles, is cheering on the victors.On Tuesday, Ty France's wife, Magdalena, shared a multi-snap Instagram post, highlighting the Blue Jays' ALCS win. The cover image showed France and Magdalena smiling as they embraced, while the second featured the couple posing with their son, Luca.In the next two photos, France and then Magdalena were each seen celebrating with Luca, and the final two snaps captured the Blue Jays' postgame celebration.&quot;World Series bound! Let’s go win 4 more💙,&quot; Magdalena captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe significant others of several MLB players, including Logan Gilbert's wife, Aviles, commented on the post.&quot;So happy for you guys!! Love you!!&quot; Aviles wrote.Ty France joined the Blue Jays on July 31 after being traded by the Minnesota Twins. France previously played for the Mariners from mid-2020 through mid-2024. His sole All-Star appearance came during this stint.Aviles Gilbert's comment [Image Source: Instagram/magdalenaraee]Ty France appeared in 37 games for the Blue Jays during the 2025 regular season, posting a .277 batting average over 94 at-bats. He tallied 9 runs, 26 hits, 6 doubles, and 1 home run, along with 8 RBIs, 3 walks, and no caught stealing attempts.More MLB spouses react to Ty France's wife's World Series celebrationThe wife of Braves slugger Jake Fraley, who played in Seattle from 2019 to 2021, also commented on Magdalena's post. So did the significant other of Brendon Little, France's current teammate.&quot;😍😍😍 so happy for you guys!!&quot; Fraley's wife, Angelica, commented.&quot;The sweetest😍😍,&quot; Little's spouse, Emily, wrote.France's wife also received support from the partners of his former teammates from the Minnesota Twins.&quot;👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻,&quot; Byron Buxton's wife, Lindsey, reacted.&quot;So exciting!!! So happy for you guys!!💙,&quot; Royce Lewis' spouse, Samantha, commented.Screenshot of comments [Image Source: Instagram/magdalenaraee]Incidentally, both Buxton and Lewis have only played for the Twins. Moreover, both were top draft picks in their respective drafts. Buxton was the second overall pick in the 2012 MLB draft. Lewis was the first pick in the 2017 MLB draft.