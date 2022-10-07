"This ends my 31st year behind the mic calling Yankees games" - Longtime play-by-play broadcaster Michael Kay says he's fortunate to have been able to broadcast so many great moments in Yankees history

New York Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay has penned a touching tribute after completing 31 years behind the microphone for the team.

In a new tweet, Kay expressed his delight at having covered Yankees games for over three decades. He called himself fortunate. He said:

"This ends my 31st year behind the mic calling @Yankees games. I’ve been so fortunate to have been able to broadcast so many great moments over the last three-plus decades. It has been one of the joys of my life to live out a childhood dream. Thanks for watching/listening."

Kay was the voice of the famous franchise YES Network as he covered slugger Aaron Judge's historic 62nd homer of the season against the Texas Rangers on Tuesday. On the night, Kay was heard covering the famous moment with the words:

“High fly ball! Deep left! There it goes! Soaring into history! He’s done it! He has done it! 62! Aaron Judge is the American League single season home run leader. The AL King! Case Closed!”

Michael Kay reveals preperation involved in calling Aaron Judge's historic homer

Kay admitted that he was planning to capture the magnitude of the moment, which he had planned a few weeks in advance. He added that he wanted to add a certain phrase for the moment, which will forever be etched in history. He spoke to the Daily News saying:

“I don’t plan calls, but the one thing I wanted to get in was certainly ‘case closed.' I just kept thinking ‘Judge,’ and this puts the home run record to rest in the American League, so I wanted to end it with ‘case closed.’ That I knew, but everything else plays off of where the ball is, and it wasn’t one of those majestic home runs that you knew right away, so there had to be some hesitation.”

Aaron Judge's historic homer was covered by Michael Kay on the YES Network on Tuesday

The historic night was telecast on the YES Network with over 933,000 viewers in the New York area. Michael Kay has added yet another historic time to his collection, with Derek Jeter’s 3,000th hit in the 2001 World Series among other huge moments in which the legendary commentator has been a part of. After over three decades of commentary, Michael Kay doesn't look like he'll be slowing down anytime soon as the Yankees move to the post-season.

