"Look at me" - Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne celebrates Pirates ace's 6 scoreless innings with flirty PDA 

Earlier this season, on May 12, Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes started the game against the New York Mets at Citi Field. At the time, Dunne was busy in New York promoting Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue, where she featured on the cover for the first time.

Her promotion-related activities coincided perfectly with Skenes' start as she attended the game with fellow SI models Camille Kostek, Ellie Thumann and Xandra Pohl, who each threw out ceremonial first pitches to Mets players. In that game, Skenes threw six innings for one earned run on six hits and three walks. He struck out six in his start.

On Friday, Dunne provided a behind-the-scenes video as she documented her game-day experience before, during and after the game. Right from her leaving the hotel to taking to the Citi Field, she tried to capture everything and compiled it in the YouTube video on her channel.

At around the 6:56 mark in the video, Skenes can be seen entering the family room at Citi Field, wearing a dark suit. Dunne immediately embraced her boyfriend with a warm hug, saying:

"Good job today. You did amazing. Everyone's here. The whole gang."

The duo then posed for photos, where Dunne said to look at her while shots were taken. Skenes obliged, making a funny face as he stared into her eyes, causing her to laugh and say:

"Look at me. No, don't do that. Good."

Paul Skenes' elite showdown with Shohei Ohtani elicits two-word reaction from girlfriend Olivia Dunne

Paul Skenes' latest start came against the LA Dodgers, where he showed his excellence against some of the NL's top hitters, including Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman.

Skenes threw an excellent outing, and his elite matchup against three-time MVP Ohtani drew a hyped up comment from Dunne. Skenes struck out Ohtani and Dunne captured the moment while sitting at PNC Park.

She wrote:

"It's lit."

Skenes finished that game with six quality shutout innings, where he allowed just two hits and one walk while striking out eight. The Pirates won that game 5-3. Skenes is among the top candidates to win the NL Cy Young this year. He is 10-9 with a 1.98 ERA and 195 strikeouts in 173.0 innings pitched.

