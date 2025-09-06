  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • "Look at me" - Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne celebrates Pirates ace's 6 scoreless innings with flirty PDA 

"Look at me" - Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne celebrates Pirates ace's 6 scoreless innings with flirty PDA 

By Krutik Jain
Published Sep 06, 2025 05:01 GMT
2025 MLB All-Star Game: Red Carpet - Source: Getty
Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne celebrates Pirates ace's 6 scoreless innings with flirty PDA - Source: Getty

Earlier this season, on May 12, Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes started the game against the New York Mets at Citi Field. At the time, Dunne was busy in New York promoting Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue, where she featured on the cover for the first time.

Ad

Her promotion-related activities coincided perfectly with Skenes' start as she attended the game with fellow SI models Camille Kostek, Ellie Thumann and Xandra Pohl, who each threw out ceremonial first pitches to Mets players. In that game, Skenes threw six innings for one earned run on six hits and three walks. He struck out six in his start.

On Friday, Dunne provided a behind-the-scenes video as she documented her game-day experience before, during and after the game. Right from her leaving the hotel to taking to the Citi Field, she tried to capture everything and compiled it in the YouTube video on her channel.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

At around the 6:56 mark in the video, Skenes can be seen entering the family room at Citi Field, wearing a dark suit. Dunne immediately embraced her boyfriend with a warm hug, saying:

"Good job today. You did amazing. Everyone's here. The whole gang."

The duo then posed for photos, where Dunne said to look at her while shots were taken. Skenes obliged, making a funny face as he stared into her eyes, causing her to laugh and say:

Ad
"Look at me. No, don't do that. Good."
youtube-cover
Ad

Paul Skenes' elite showdown with Shohei Ohtani elicits two-word reaction from girlfriend Olivia Dunne

Paul Skenes' latest start came against the LA Dodgers, where he showed his excellence against some of the NL's top hitters, including Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman.

Skenes threw an excellent outing, and his elite matchup against three-time MVP Ohtani drew a hyped up comment from Dunne. Skenes struck out Ohtani and Dunne captured the moment while sitting at PNC Park.

Ad

She wrote:

"It's lit."

Skenes finished that game with six quality shutout innings, where he allowed just two hits and one walk while striking out eight. The Pirates won that game 5-3. Skenes is among the top candidates to win the NL Cy Young this year. He is 10-9 with a 1.98 ERA and 195 strikeouts in 173.0 innings pitched.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Veer Badani
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications