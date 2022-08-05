"Looks like the Brewers could sure use Josh Hader" "Relief pitching has been phenomenal while getting swept by the Pirates" - MLB fans shred Milwaukee Brewers for Josh Hader trade that backfired on them

It usually takes weeks to determine if a trade is successful, but for the Milwaukee Brewers, it apparently took just three days. MLB fans have been vocal about the spectacular way the Josh Hader trade has backfired on the organization.
The Brewers blew another lead against the Pittsburgh Pirates, losing 5-4 in extra innings on Thursday. They have now lost three straight games since the trade was announced on Monday, giving the Pirates the series sweep.
Fans have been quick to point out how much of a difference one player can make to an organization.
Hader, a four-time All-Star and three-time National League Reliever of the Year, was traded to the San Diego Padres earlier this week.
In exchange, the Brewers received two relievers and two top prospects.
Milwaukee Brewers traded four-time All-Star Josh Hader during the deadline
Baseball and Brewers fans are in agreement that this has to be one of the worst trades of the deadline.
Looking at the manner in which they have lost these last three games, it is clear that a closer is lacking in this lineup. Milwaukee had the lead in all three of the games. The Pirates walked-off in the last two games. The Brewers lost all three by a combined four runs.
In fairness to the Brewers organization, they did have a premium setup man on the books. Devin Williams is having a standout season and was a contender for the All-Star game this year. In 40.2 innings, he has a 1.77 ERA, 66 strikeouts and six saves. Unfortunately, it may take a little while before he is comfortable with the high pressure closer role.
The Milwaukee Brewers are now 57-48 on the season. A few days ago, they had a comfortable lead over the St. Louis Cardinals in the division. After losing four games in a row and the Cardinals winning four in a row, the two teams are now tied.
The National League Central appears to be a two-team battle with the Pirates, Chicago Cubs, and Cincinnati Reds having poor seasons. This one trade seems to have tipped the balance in favor of the Cardinals. It will be interesting to see how this Brewers team reacts to adversity during the second half of the season.