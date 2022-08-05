"Looks like the Brewers could sure use Josh Hader" "Relief pitching has been phenomenal while getting swept by the Pirates" - MLB fans shred Milwaukee Brewers for Josh Hader trade that backfired on them

It usually takes weeks to determine if a trade is successful, but for the Milwaukee Brewers, it apparently took just three days. MLB fans have been vocal about the spectacular way the Josh Hader trade has backfired on the organization.

The Brewers blew another lead against the Pittsburgh Pirates, losing 5-4 in extra innings on Thursday. They have now lost three straight games since the trade was announced on Monday, giving the Pirates the series sweep.

BALLCAP Sports @JimRileyLive Looks like the Brewers could sure use Josh Hader...back 2 back games they get walked off by the Pirates. Looks like the Brewers could sure use Josh Hader...back 2 back games they get walked off by the Pirates.

Fans have been quick to point out how much of a difference one player can make to an organization.

Jason Deason @DeasonValleyCub The Brewers trade Josh Hader and blow three straight games at the end of each game and on the verge of giving up first place. Sports, oh how I love, and loathe you. The Brewers trade Josh Hader and blow three straight games at the end of each game and on the verge of giving up first place. Sports, oh how I love, and loathe you.

Hader, a four-time All-Star and three-time National League Reliever of the Year, was traded to the San Diego Padres earlier this week.

Ryan @BrewPack8 So we trade Hader for one MLB player… good stuff brewers So we trade Hader for one MLB player… good stuff brewers

In exchange, the Brewers received two relievers and two top prospects.

Milwaukee Brewers traded four-time All-Star Josh Hader during the deadline

Josh Hader delivers a pitch in the ninth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field.

Baseball and Brewers fans are in agreement that this has to be one of the worst trades of the deadline.

Looking at the manner in which they have lost these last three games, it is clear that a closer is lacking in this lineup. Milwaukee had the lead in all three of the games. The Pirates walked-off in the last two games. The Brewers lost all three by a combined four runs.

Nick Frank @beans8442 Brewer fans that wished hader got traded Brewer fans that wished hader got traded https://t.co/ScvpjMAA9h

In fairness to the Brewers organization, they did have a premium setup man on the books. Devin Williams is having a standout season and was a contender for the All-Star game this year. In 40.2 innings, he has a 1.77 ERA, 66 strikeouts and six saves. Unfortunately, it may take a little while before he is comfortable with the high pressure closer role.

Zac @WiscoSportsZac The Brewers are blowing leads to the Pirates and the Cardinals are coming back from deficits to win. I think that tells you about all you need to know on the status of both clubhouses heading into the 2nd half The Brewers are blowing leads to the Pirates and the Cardinals are coming back from deficits to win. I think that tells you about all you need to know on the status of both clubhouses heading into the 2nd half

The Milwaukee Brewers are now 57-48 on the season. A few days ago, they had a comfortable lead over the St. Louis Cardinals in the division. After losing four games in a row and the Cardinals winning four in a row, the two teams are now tied.

The National League Central appears to be a two-team battle with the Pirates, Chicago Cubs, and Cincinnati Reds having poor seasons. This one trade seems to have tipped the balance in favor of the Cardinals. It will be interesting to see how this Brewers team reacts to adversity during the second half of the season.

