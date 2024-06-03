"Looks like Kristen was coached by her boyfriend" - MLB fans cheer as NFL star Jared Goff's Sl model gf Christen Harper throws impressive first pitch

Christen Harper, the girlfriend of NFL star Jared Goff and an emerging SI model, showed off her new talent at loanDepot Park in Miami on Sunday. She, along with Sports Illustrated model Katie Austin, threw the ceremonial first pitch before the Miami Marlins hosted the Texas Rangers.

The Marlins posted a video on their Instagram that showed the two models rocking custom white Marlins jerseys and throwing to Declan Cronin and Calvin Faucher.

"Striking a pose (and a first pitch!) @katieaustin & @christenharper brought the heat to the ballpark 🔥," the Marlins captioned their post.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Trending

The fans were in awe of the skills that Harper showcased.

“It looks like Kristen was coached by her boyfriend Jared!” one fan commented.

@toddmal/Instagram

“Impressive throws,” another user wrote.

@whit.esoxfan21/Instagram

“WOW!!!!!! 2 GREAT throws!!!!! YAY…” another fan wrote.

“Abbbbbsolutely Iconic,” another fan commented.

However, some fans criticized the Marlins for the team's bad performance.

“Two beauties and then we were down by 3 in the 1st,” a fan commented.

@redsoxrob1506/Instagram

“Might as well have them to pitch considering our guys aren’t doing any better,” another fan wrote.

Despite the ceremonial pitch by the two models, the Marlins, who are an NL-worst 21-39, lost 6-0 to the Texas Rangers. After winning 8-2 in the opening game of the three-game series on Friday, Miami was shut out in the next two games, losing 7-0 on Saturday.

The Marlins' rough start on Sunday doomed them as Trevor Rogers allowed three runs in four hits in the first inning.

When the SI Models made a playful skit on TikTok

During the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Launch Event on May 18, three SI models – LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne, Christen Harper and Kate Austin – made a funny skit together. Dunne, the girlfriend of Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes, posted the skit, named "Betrayal," on her TikTok and YouTube channels.

The skit started with Dunne suggesting her friends try the orange soda, to which both agreed, but when the waiter came, Harper and Austin ended up ordering strawberry sodas. The fun exchange offered a glimpse into the friendships that exist behind the scenes among the high-profile figures.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback