Los Angeles Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani will not be traded in 2023 like many expected, and he's happy that his team is committed to winning. These comments came after the first complete game shutout of his MLB career, which happened to come one day after news that he wouldn't be traded. While it is likely just a coincidence, Ohtani certainly has reason to be happy with the Angels right now.

For the last few seasons, the Angels have found themselves well outside of the playoff hunt. Finally, in 2023 they have a real chance at making it in the wildcard slot, and they are going all-in for it. Their recent acquisition of starting pitcher Lucas Giolito showed Ohtani that they are serious about winning in 2023.

Ohtani held a rare press conference after his outing against the Detroit Tigers, with comments shared to Twitter by Sam Blum.

"I think this is the first time in my six years that we've been buyers. We've been sellers the last five years. So this is new to me. I just want to get to know the new guys and welcome them in and compete all together."

Not only is he dominating on the field, but Ohtani is showing genuine leadership off the field which certainly has an effect on his team.

In this same press conference, Ohtani made it clear exactly where his focus will be for the rest of the season.

"From the beginning, my plan was to finish the season with the Angels. Nothing is really going to change mentally, but all the people talking about about the trades — that's going to be all gone.



I feel like I'll just focus on taking this team to the playoffs."

The Los Angeles Angels have their sights set on a championship, hoping they can buck the trends of the last decade.

Shohei Ohtani's MVP caliber season is propelling the Los Angeles Angels to the playoffs

Los Angeles Angels v Detroit Tigers

Ohtani is MLB's leading home run hitter and he just pitched a complete game shutout against the Tigers. That is a sentence that shouldn't make any sense or be at all believable. Between his incredible season and the pending return of Mike Trout, the Angels are poised to make some noise.

They have only made the postseason once in Trout's career, which is far below what it should have been. Hopefully, 2023 can be the first season that Shohei Ohtani makes it to the big stage and gets to play under bright October lights.