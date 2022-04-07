"Shohei is Babe Ruth" - Los Angeles Angels All-Star pitcher has a hilarious response to parody news account, compares Shohei Ohtani to all-time legend & calls Mookie Betts a beast

Los Angeles Angels star pitcher Noah Syndergaard recently responded to a Twitter parody that referenced him for a quote he never said. The All-Star pitcher recently signed with the team this offseason after spending his whole career in the New York Mets organization. The fake news was a funny welcome to the team.

"Um, who's the source here. I never said this. Although I agree, Shohei is Babe Ruth. And Mookie Betts can eat whatever the hell he wants, he's a beast." - @ Noah Syndergaard

The star pitcher for the Los Angeles Angels did not hold back in his response to the tweet and believes the Angels will be the team to beat in Los Angeles in 2022.

Noah Syndergaard @Noahsyndergaard Nothing is fake news when your mother calls you and says "Why did you say that about Mookie? He seems like such a sweet kid."🤦🏻‍♂️ Nothing is fake news when your mother calls you and says "Why did you say that about Mookie? He seems like such a sweet kid."🤦🏻‍♂️

"Nothing is fake news when your mother calls you and says "Why did you say that about Mookie? He seems like such a sweet kid." - @ Noah Syndergaard

Syndergaard continued on Twitter, saying that his own mother reached out to him about his fake quotes on Mookie Betts and Shohei Ohtani.

Noah Syndergaard pitches during a New York Mets v Colorado Rockies game

Los Angeles Angels Season Preview

The Los Angeles Angels made many notable moves this offseason in their hopes of making the playoffs for the first time since 2014. The Angels lineup is top-to-bottom one of the deepest in all of baseball. The lineup is headed by the trio of superstars, Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani, and Anthony Rendon.

The Angels pitching staff has improved as well, with the signing of free agent starting pitchers Noah Syndergaard and Michael Lorenzen. Look for the Angels to to be a serious contender in the American League West this season.

What Noah Syndergaard brings to the Angels

Noah Syndergaard, New York Mets Photo Day

Noah Syndergaard gives the Angels another top-of-the-line starter in their rotation to go along with Shohei Ohtani. Syndergaard missed much of the past two seasons dealing with an injury.

His previous five seasons in the big leagues with the Mets were outstanding. Syndergaard posted a 47-31 record with a 3.32 ERA while with the Mets. Perhaps his best season came in 2016 when he appeared in the All-Star game. That year, Noah Syndergaard posted a 14-9 record with a 2.60 ERA and had 218 strikeouts in 31 games. This was good enough to finish eighth in the Cy Young voting.

If the Los Angeles Angels can get the old version of Noah Syndergaard, who is still just 29 years old, then they will be a serious threat in the American League. Health will be a critical factor. This weekend he will make just his third start in the past two seasons.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt