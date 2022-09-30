Los Angeles Dodgers fans fed up with slugger Joey Gallo after striking out 4 times against the San Diego Padres: "It wasn’t just New York. He sucks", "Typical Gallo day"

The Los Angeles Dodgers hoped that Joey Gallo would be able to return to All-Star form when they traded for him at the deadline. Unfortunately, the struggles that he had with the New York Yankees have followed him across the country and continue to plague him in Los Angeles. Gallo was an All-Star in 2021, but has seen a sharp decline in 2022.

With a batting average of .164 for the year and a WAR of 0.5, hopes that he will improve are dwindling. He has rattled off 6 home runs in his tenure with the Dodgers so far, but they are not enough to make up for his offensive deficiencies.

His recent poor outing against the San Diego Padres was emblematic of the challenges he has faced all year.

Jack Harris @Jack_A_Harris For the fourth time tonight, Joey Gallo has struck out



The four-strikeout game was a lightning rod for reactions from Los Angeles Dodgers fans. They had high hopes when Joey Gallo was acquired at the trade deadline, but are beginning to feel some buyers' remorse.

𝐷𝑀𝑜𝑜𝑟𝑒 @KnicksYanks_ @Jack_A_Harris Typical Gallo day. Nothing to see here @Jack_A_Harris Typical Gallo day. Nothing to see here

New York Yankees fans were confident that Gallo did not have enough left in the tank to contribute this season. Seeing that he is unable to put things together on the West Coast is the vindication they have been waiting for.

With the playoffs fast approaching, it seems unlikely that Joey Gallo will see playing time in significant games. At one point in his career, this would have seemed unfathomable. Now, it is almost expected. This was not the first bad game that Joey Gallo has had with the Los Angeles Dodgers this season.

TC @gtcinvu @Jack_A_Harris He shouldn't be on the playoff roster. Keep the vets, add a kid.(Outman or Vargas) @Jack_A_Harris He shouldn't be on the playoff roster. Keep the vets, add a kid.(Outman or Vargas)

Joey Gallo's last month has been a decline from the already poor numbers that he was putting up.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have the best record in the MLB, but the trade for Gallo did not improve the team the way they had hoped.

Even with the decline of Joey Gallo, The Los Angeles Dodgers are the team to beat going into the 2022 MLB playoffs

Los Angeles Dodgers v San Francisco Giants

The Dodgers will almost certainly finish the season with the best record in baseball, barring an incredible run from the Houston Astros. Going into the playoffs as the favorites is both a gift and a curse. It means that they are the best team in the league, but also the team with the most pressure.

Anything short of a World Series championship will be seen as a failure for the Dodgers. To be remembered as a truly great team, they have to win the games that matter the most in October. The Dodgers will have that opportunity in a few short weeks.

