Los Angeles Dodgers fans were fired up by manager Dave Roberts' locker room speech to the team on Monday. The Dodgers, favored by most to win the National League last season, fell flat in the playoffs after a 111-51 regular-season record.

With hopes of avoiding another postseason letdown in 2023, Roberts addressed the team as a whole as baseball's preseason begins in earnest this week.

"First off, this is a new year. This group is a hungry group, a focused group. I love this group," Roberts told his team.

Roberts, who played for the Los Angeles Dodgers from 2002-2004, has managed the team since 2016. He was the National League Manager of the Year in 2016, when the Dodgers lost to the Chicago Cubs in the NL Championship Series, but he has one World Series title as a manager in 2020, to go with the World Series ring he won with the Boston Red Sox in 2004.

Many Dodgers fans are every bit as ready as the team to get the 2023 season underway. Roberts told the Los Angeles Times last week, "I just love my job and I love the grind," when referring to the start of a brand new season.

There is a definite groundswell of Dodgers fans that are getting tired of successful regular seasons followed by postseason letdowns. Last season, Los Angeles finished 22 games ahead of the second-place San Diego Padres in the NL West Division standings, only to lose in four games to the Padres in the NL Division Series.

But, hey, baseball is back. No matter how you feel about the Dodgers or Dave Roberts, at least baseball is back.

Los Angeles Dodgers have seen some turnover this winter

The Los Angeles Dodgers dugout reacts during the ninth inning against the San Diego Padres in Game 4 of the National League Division Series.

There's been quite a bit of turnover on the Los Angeles Dodgers roster this offseason. Shortstop Trea Turner is off to the Philadelphia Phillies, centerfielder Cody Bellinger is with the Chicago Cubs, third baseman/designated hitter Justin Turner jumped leagues and coasts by going to the Boston Red Sox, and All-Star pitcher Tyler Anderson headed across town to the Los Angeles Angels.

However, Roberts likes the players the Dodgers have, and think fans will too, telling the Times, "You're going to like this team."

