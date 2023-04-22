A shutout loss to the Chicago Cubs on Thursday put the Los Angeles Dodgers' shortcomings on full display. The embarrassing 13-0 defeat at Wrigley Field was a low point of the season for a talent-filled roster. Los Angeles dropped to 10-11 on the season and are now 4-6 in their last 10 games.
Manager Dave Roberts is now under heavy pressure after a 15-game streak where has has failed to secure back-to-back wins. The Dodgers have looked inconsistent and underwhelming on the field. Many fans are now blaming the veteran manger for a series of missteps that have cost the club this season.
This was only the second time the Dodgers have been shutout all year. It was a major setback for a club that has invested heavily in their roster over previous seasons.
Los Angeles Dodgers fans took to Twitter to debate whether Dave Roberts is still the right man for the job.
Roberts was an excellent player during his heyday with the Boston Red Sox, but has done little to warrant one of the biggest jobs in baseball. Despite regularly fielding one of the best rosters in the MLB, he continues to underperform. Roberts has an excellent record in the regular season, but has been disappointing in the postseason.
The Dodgers have won the World Series just once under Dave Roberts' seven-year reign. That was during the Covid-19 shortened 2020 season.
Dave Roberts is entering his eighth season as the manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers
The 13-0 defeat to the Chicago Cubs seemed to be the final straw for many fans. Despite having MVPs Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman in the lineup, the Los Angeles Dodgers were held to just one hit on the night. The hit came from a badly timed dribbler from David Peralta in the eighth inning.
On the pitching front, the Dodgers weren't much better. Julio Urias survived just 3.1 innings before he was pulled after giving up five runs and seven hits. In total, Los Angeles gave up 17 hits, four walks and four home runs.
The National League West is considered one of the toughest divisions in baseball. Dave Roberts will need to find a winning formula quickly if he hopes to have any chance of competing against the San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks.