Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Noah Syndergaard hoped to turn his career around this season, but that has not been the case. He just hasn't been able to get back to the pitcher most batters feared when he was a member of the New York Mets.

All eyes were on him during his Friday start against the red-hot Tampa Bay Rays. He lasted six innings, giving up six runs on eight hits and three strikeouts. Three Tampa Bay players stole a base on Syndergaard as well on Friday.

Noah Camras @noahcamras The Dodgers tried to fix Noah Syndergaard. I thought it would work.



Unfortunately, it didn’t, but the Dodgers can’t keep throwing him out there as a starter.



Within the next two weeks they should have Julio Urias and Michael Grove healthy. Syndergaard should be done by then. The Dodgers tried to fix Noah Syndergaard. I thought it would work.Unfortunately, it didn’t, but the Dodgers can’t keep throwing him out there as a starter.Within the next two weeks they should have Julio Urias and Michael Grove healthy. Syndergaard should be done by then.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

His performance has risen his ERA to 6.27 through 10 starts. He has the sixth-highest ERA of all starting pitchers with at least 10 starts on the year. While the team had a long leash on the All-Star, that has quickly shortened.

One of the few positives of Syyndergaard's performance was that the six innings he pitched was the longest in his five previous starts. The loss moves his record to 1-4 on the season.

"Just leave Bobby Miller up," one fan tweeted.

"He needs to go to the bullpen," another fan tweeted.

Marquis @quisy71 @noahcamras He needs to go to the bullpen @noahcamras He needs to go to the bullpen

Savage @SavageWorld323 @noahcamras @DodgersNation Hopefully this is his last game with the Dodgers @noahcamras @DodgersNation Hopefully this is his last game with the Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers fans are frustrated with Noah Syndergaard and his underwhelming performances on the mound. They had high hopes that pitching coach Mark Prior would be able to fix Syndergaard.

DANI✌🏼 @unheardofdani Noah Camras @noahcamras The Dodgers tried to fix Noah Syndergaard. I thought it would work.



Unfortunately, it didn’t, but the Dodgers can’t keep throwing him out there as a starter.



Within the next two weeks they should have Julio Urias and Michael Grove healthy. Syndergaard should be done by then. The Dodgers tried to fix Noah Syndergaard. I thought it would work.Unfortunately, it didn’t, but the Dodgers can’t keep throwing him out there as a starter.Within the next two weeks they should have Julio Urias and Michael Grove healthy. Syndergaard should be done by then. We gave him a chance. Sorry its 3 strikes and you’re outtttttt twitter.com/noahcamras/sta… We gave him a chance. Sorry its 3 strikes and you’re outtttttt twitter.com/noahcamras/sta…

Curtis Walker @girlthatscurttt Noah Camras @noahcamras The Dodgers tried to fix Noah Syndergaard. I thought it would work.



Unfortunately, it didn’t, but the Dodgers can’t keep throwing him out there as a starter.



Within the next two weeks they should have Julio Urias and Michael Grove healthy. Syndergaard should be done by then. The Dodgers tried to fix Noah Syndergaard. I thought it would work.Unfortunately, it didn’t, but the Dodgers can’t keep throwing him out there as a starter.Within the next two weeks they should have Julio Urias and Michael Grove healthy. Syndergaard should be done by then. It’s ridiculous he’s still playing twitter.com/noahcamras/sta… It’s ridiculous he’s still playing twitter.com/noahcamras/sta…

Ness90 @Ness90 Noah Camras @noahcamras The Dodgers tried to fix Noah Syndergaard. I thought it would work.



Unfortunately, it didn’t, but the Dodgers can’t keep throwing him out there as a starter.



Within the next two weeks they should have Julio Urias and Michael Grove healthy. Syndergaard should be done by then. The Dodgers tried to fix Noah Syndergaard. I thought it would work.Unfortunately, it didn’t, but the Dodgers can’t keep throwing him out there as a starter.Within the next two weeks they should have Julio Urias and Michael Grove healthy. Syndergaard should be done by then. Yeah I figured he would be decent but no.... He's not getting any better and well this would be the best time to show up but he's not there. twitter.com/noahcamras/sta… Yeah I figured he would be decent but no.... He's not getting any better and well this would be the best time to show up but he's not there. twitter.com/noahcamras/sta…

Gionfriddo @gionfriddo47 @noahcamras Grove has no business being up when that time comes. Miller is the guy @noahcamras Grove has no business being up when that time comes. Miller is the guy

Fans are over the Syndergaard experiment. They're ready for the team to move him to the bullpen and look for other options.

Noah Syndergaard could provide value out of the bullpen for the Los Angeles Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers v Milwaukee Brewers

Noah Syndergaard is struggling and doesn't seem to be getting any better. It may be time for the Los Angeles Dodgers to reduce his role and move him to the bullpen. This is something the Boston Red Sox did this week with Corey Kluber, as he hasn't been himself this season.

This is a role that Syndergaard does have experience in. He was moved to the bullpen last season when he was a member of the Philadelphia Phillies. While that's not ideal, he could provide some value in the bullpen. He has more stamina than most relievers as a starting pitcher, allowing him to give the team multiple innings out of the bullpen. This would help save arms in the long run.

His four-pitch mix of a fastball, changeup, cutter, and slider could also play in the bullpen. Most relievers are two or three-pitch pitchers. Having a fourth gives batters another thing to worry about late in the game.

Poll : 0 votes