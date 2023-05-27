Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Noah Syndergaard hoped to turn his career around this season, but that has not been the case. He just hasn't been able to get back to the pitcher most batters feared when he was a member of the New York Mets.
All eyes were on him during his Friday start against the red-hot Tampa Bay Rays. He lasted six innings, giving up six runs on eight hits and three strikeouts. Three Tampa Bay players stole a base on Syndergaard as well on Friday.
His performance has risen his ERA to 6.27 through 10 starts. He has the sixth-highest ERA of all starting pitchers with at least 10 starts on the year. While the team had a long leash on the All-Star, that has quickly shortened.
One of the few positives of Syyndergaard's performance was that the six innings he pitched was the longest in his five previous starts. The loss moves his record to 1-4 on the season.
"Just leave Bobby Miller up," one fan tweeted.
"He needs to go to the bullpen," another fan tweeted.
Los Angeles Dodgers fans are frustrated with Noah Syndergaard and his underwhelming performances on the mound. They had high hopes that pitching coach Mark Prior would be able to fix Syndergaard.
Fans are over the Syndergaard experiment. They're ready for the team to move him to the bullpen and look for other options.
Noah Syndergaard could provide value out of the bullpen for the Los Angeles Dodgers
Noah Syndergaard is struggling and doesn't seem to be getting any better. It may be time for the Los Angeles Dodgers to reduce his role and move him to the bullpen. This is something the Boston Red Sox did this week with Corey Kluber, as he hasn't been himself this season.
This is a role that Syndergaard does have experience in. He was moved to the bullpen last season when he was a member of the Philadelphia Phillies. While that's not ideal, he could provide some value in the bullpen. He has more stamina than most relievers as a starting pitcher, allowing him to give the team multiple innings out of the bullpen. This would help save arms in the long run.
His four-pitch mix of a fastball, changeup, cutter, and slider could also play in the bullpen. Most relievers are two or three-pitch pitchers. Having a fourth gives batters another thing to worry about late in the game.