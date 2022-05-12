"Pain and Suffering" "y'all really dropped a series to the Rockies, Dbacks, and Pirates" - Livid Los Angeles Dodgers fans react to an underwhelming performance against the Pittsburgh Pirates 

The Los Angeles Dodgers faced off against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the final game of a three-game series at PNC Park. The Dodgers were defeated by a score of 5 to 3 and have now lost two out of their last three to the Pirates.
This is obviously a disappointing series for the Los Angeles Dodgers, and many fans took to Twitter to vent their frustrations.
Los Angeles Dodgers fan reaction
The Dodger fans were very disappointed in the team’s series loss. We'll take a look at some of the best reactions on Twitter. This first reaction came from a fan saying that he and his son are now Padres fans after a terrible series loss to Pittsburgh. Talk about an overreaction.
"@Dodgers This is the last time I'll see my son wear this jersey. After dropping a series to the Pirates he has decided to become a Padres fan"-@Mark B In SD
Another fan from the Pirates trolled the Dodgers hard after their loss in Pittsburgh.
"@Dodgers IMAGINE SPENDING THIS MUCH TO LOSE THE SERIES TO THE PIRATES" - @ Noah
The Dodgers have now lost series to the Rockies, Diamondbacks, and Pirates this season. One fan used a hilarious Stephen A. Smith video to describe his feelings about the loss.
"@Dodgers Y'all really dropped a series to the Rockies, Dbacks, and Pirates" - @ Alex
The latest reaction came from a reasonable Dodger fan, who said that the team needs to move on from this disappointing series.
"@Dodgers Pain and suffering. Cant dwell on this too much though. Onto the next series we go. Time to beat the Phillies!" - @ Adam
Like he said, though, you can't dwell on this too much.
Los Angeles Dodgers fall to Pirates in rubbermatch
The Pirates jumped out to a 3-0 lead following a series of home runs and ended up winning by a score of 5-3.
"Jack-Jack!" - @ Pittsburgh Pirates
Rookie Jack Suwinski went yard.
"Josh hit this baseball 121 VanMeters." - @ Pittsburgh Pirates
The Los Angeles Dodgers answered right back with three runs of their own as Edwin Rios cleared the bases with a three-run double.
"Edwin Rios with a bases clearing double to tie it up!" - @ Talkin' Baseball
This would all be scoring from the Dodgers as the Pirates came back up to the plate with two more runs of their own to take a 5 to 3 lead. Here is Daniel Vogelbach's go-ahead solo homer.
"Vogelbach homers and the Pirates are back on top!"-@Talkin' Baseball
Vogelbach's run sealed the deal.
What's On Tap?
The Dodgers return home to face off against the Philadelphia Phillies in a four-game series this weekend. The first pitch for tomorrow night's game is at 10:10 p.m. EDT.