This week's Los Angeles Dodgers series against the visiting Philadelphia Phillies brought shortstop Trea Turner back to Chavez Ravine for the first time since he left Hollywood for the City of Brotherly Love over the offseason.
Predictably, Turner was mobbed by the Los Angeles sports media before Monday's series opener. Many questions were asked of the former Dodger about his feelings after swapping the West Coast for the East Coast.
Among the more intriguing claims made by Turner was that while the rival San Diego Padres made him a free-agent offer, the Dodgers never did.
Trea Turner accepted an 11-year, $300 million offer from the Philadelphia Phillies to return to the eastern seaboard after 212 games with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The offer Turner accepted from the Phillies was $42 million less than the Padres offered, but $300 million more than the Dodgers' non-existent offer to retain him long-term.
"I definitely would’ve considered it, would’ve entertained it. I thought they would be in on me, they weren’t."
Dodger Nation heard Turner's claims with a mix of suspicion and apathy.
Turner played six-plus seasons with the Washington Nationals before he was traded to the Dodgers in 2021. It was widely rumored that the Florida native had long pined for a return to the east coast to conclude his MLB career. It's a rumor supported by the fact that he took far less to sign with Philadelphia than San Diego.
Trea Turner hit .307 with the Los Angeles Dodgers, seven points higher than his batting average with the Nationals. He was named to his second All-Star Game in 2022 during a season in which he hit .298 with 21 home runs, 100 RBI, and 27 stolen bases.
Despite winning the Silver Slugger and finishing 11th in the National League Most Valuable Player vote, many Dodgers fans felt that he never went all out for the team before departing for the Philadelphia Phillies.
As it is, Turner is no longer a Dodger. He will now be a Phillie for the remainder of his career on a contract that will end when he is 40 years old. Meanwhile, Los Angeles' plans to replace him at shortstop with infielder Gavin Lux were cast asunder when Lux suffered a season-ending injury in Spring Training.
Los Angeles Dodgers lower the boom on Philadelphia Phillies in Trea Turner's return
With Mookie Betts going 3-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs scored while starting at shortstop, the Dodgers soundly defeated the Phillies 13-4 on Monday night.
Trea Turner, serving as the Phillies' designated hitter, went 1-for-4 with one run scored.