This week's Los Angeles Dodgers series against the visiting Philadelphia Phillies brought shortstop Trea Turner back to Chavez Ravine for the first time since he left Hollywood for the City of Brotherly Love over the offseason.

Predictably, Turner was mobbed by the Los Angeles sports media before Monday's series opener. Many questions were asked of the former Dodger about his feelings after swapping the West Coast for the East Coast.

Among the more intriguing claims made by Turner was that while the rival San Diego Padres made him a free-agent offer, the Dodgers never did.

Fabian Ardaya @FabianArdaya Trea Turner just spoke with Los Angeles-based media. Said he entertained one West Coast team’s offer (the Padres) this winter and would have done the same for the Dodgers. Said they never made an offer this winter or last spring and only had a couple of calls over the winter. Trea Turner just spoke with Los Angeles-based media. Said he entertained one West Coast team’s offer (the Padres) this winter and would have done the same for the Dodgers. Said they never made an offer this winter or last spring and only had a couple of calls over the winter.

Trea Turner accepted an 11-year, $300 million offer from the Philadelphia Phillies to return to the eastern seaboard after 212 games with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The offer Turner accepted from the Phillies was $42 million less than the Padres offered, but $300 million more than the Dodgers' non-existent offer to retain him long-term.

"I definitely would’ve considered it, would’ve entertained it. I thought they would be in on me, they weren’t."

Dodger Nation heard Turner's claims with a mix of suspicion and apathy.

𝚂𝚕𝚢 ™️ @ThinkBlue47 @FabianArdaya Everyone knew he wanted to be on the East Coast…why would they even put in an offer if he wasn’t going to “entertain” it 🥱 @FabianArdaya Everyone knew he wanted to be on the East Coast…why would they even put in an offer if he wasn’t going to “entertain” it 🥱

Jerry McCloy @JerryMccloy @FabianArdaya I dont buy it. He just didnt look interested being here. His wife wanted to be on the east coast as well. @FabianArdaya I dont buy it. He just didnt look interested being here. His wife wanted to be on the east coast as well.

YungNej™️ @hrpapperstackz @FabianArdaya I feel like the dodgers knew that his heart was in the East coast, but still surprises me they didn’t make a big push for him @FabianArdaya I feel like the dodgers knew that his heart was in the East coast, but still surprises me they didn’t make a big push for him

Turner played six-plus seasons with the Washington Nationals before he was traded to the Dodgers in 2021. It was widely rumored that the Florida native had long pined for a return to the east coast to conclude his MLB career. It's a rumor supported by the fact that he took far less to sign with Philadelphia than San Diego.

Not Now John @GetOnWithThese @FabianArdaya The dude was going to get paid. The Dodgers were looking to a future that needs to lock down more than just an infielder. @FabianArdaya The dude was going to get paid. The Dodgers were looking to a future that needs to lock down more than just an infielder.

Jason @thejasongregory @FabianArdaya It probably had a lot more to do with the fact he wanted an 11 year contract and the Dodgers aren’t going to sign someone for that many years unless they’re literally a sure thing HOFer like Mookie or Shohei. @FabianArdaya It probably had a lot more to do with the fact he wanted an 11 year contract and the Dodgers aren’t going to sign someone for that many years unless they’re literally a sure thing HOFer like Mookie or Shohei.

Trea Turner hit .307 with the Los Angeles Dodgers, seven points higher than his batting average with the Nationals. He was named to his second All-Star Game in 2022 during a season in which he hit .298 with 21 home runs, 100 RBI, and 27 stolen bases.

Despite winning the Silver Slugger and finishing 11th in the National League Most Valuable Player vote, many Dodgers fans felt that he never went all out for the team before departing for the Philadelphia Phillies.

District Sportstalk @DCSports_Talk @FabianArdaya Hell only win one World Series in his career sadly @FabianArdaya Hell only win one World Series in his career sadly

As it is, Turner is no longer a Dodger. He will now be a Phillie for the remainder of his career on a contract that will end when he is 40 years old. Meanwhile, Los Angeles' plans to replace him at shortstop with infielder Gavin Lux were cast asunder when Lux suffered a season-ending injury in Spring Training.

Shamhat&Enkidu @3xOscarWinner @bluegoon82 @FabianArdaya He "entertained" the Padres offer, and still took less to sign with the Phillies. He made it clear he wanted to go back to the East Coast, the Dodgers knew this. @bluegoon82 @FabianArdaya He "entertained" the Padres offer, and still took less to sign with the Phillies. He made it clear he wanted to go back to the East Coast, the Dodgers knew this.

Los Angeles Dodgers lower the boom on Philadelphia Phillies in Trea Turner's return

Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits a two-run ground-rule double in the fifth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies

With Mookie Betts going 3-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs scored while starting at shortstop, the Dodgers soundly defeated the Phillies 13-4 on Monday night.

Trea Turner, serving as the Phillies' designated hitter, went 1-for-4 with one run scored.

Poll : 0 votes