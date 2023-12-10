Los Angeles Dodgers payroll: Exploring NL giant’s 2024 roster cost after record Shohei Ohtani deal

The Los Angeles Dodgers' payroll is always among MLB's highest with few exceptions. Last year was a bit of an exception as they were gearing up to sign Shohei Ohtani, which they successfully did. They had the sixth highest payroll in baseball in 2023, which was a slight step down from their usual perch at the top.

The Los Angeles Dodgers' payroll for 2024 isn't set in stone yet, but it's shaping up to be pretty expensive. Right now, they have $130 million tied up in roster assets for the 2024 season, and that doesn't include the Ohtani deal.

Ohtani signed with the Dodgers for 10 years and $700 million. That will add about $70 million to the 2024 payroll once the deal is officially, shooting them up to roughly $200 million for the season.

That would give them the fourth-highest payroll in the MLB, but even that figures to be a low metric. The Dodgers are certainly not done spending, as they have reported interest in Yoshinobu Yamamoto after the Ohtani deal.

Exploring the Los Angeles Dodgers' payroll

The Los Angeles Dodgers will also look at other free agents, and it's very unlikely that they stick to just one addition in free agency. That could easily push their payroll to at or more than $250 million, which likely ranks among MLB's most expensive team.

Shohei Ohtani will raise the Los Angeles Dodgers payroll

They have roughly $100 million tied up in Ohtani and Mookie Betts alone, so it stands to reason that the Dodgers' payroll will have to be among the league's highest. The New York Mets currently lead all teams at $223 million.

Last year's payroll of $240 million is likely to be surpassed. Once arbitration is finished and extensions are signed, as well as any other free agents, there's definitely a good chance the Dodgers end up with a supremely expensive roster.

Whether or not they sign Yamamoto, Blake Snell or some other big-name free agent remains to be seen, but they will be adding more to the payroll. That much is a given, so look for the current figure to rise and rise before Spring Training and Opening Day.

